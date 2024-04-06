His Upstairs Neighbors Were Rude And Partied Late Into the Night, So He Decided To Shut Off Their Power
by Matthew Gilligan
Sometimes, you gotta show people that you aren’t messing around and you’re not to be messed with…
Yes, it’s easier said than done, but the person you’re going to hear about in this Reddit story handled things perfectly.
Check out what happened!
Upstairs neighbor doesn’t care, so I made them care.
“I used to live in an old renovated farmhouse with one apartment upstairs and mine below.
I would have to get up for work at 3 am everyday. Hardworking mom upstairs worked two jobs for her very obnoxious kids.
This was not a good arrangement.
Every time she worked an overnight shift, they would throw parties and be rowdy like a madman. Loud music, banging on the walls, and what sounded like them bouncing medicine balls on the ground.
I went up several times and knocked and told them, “look, I’m not gonna tell your mom or call the cops, I just want some sleep. So keep having fun but please keep the noise down so I can wake up for work at 3.”
That escalated quickly!
Did this several times in a week one time and they finally told me, “go **** yourself old man” (I was 23).
I knew my landlord and he knew I knew how to work on houses so he gave me the only key to the basement where all the electrical, hot water heaters, etc were stored.
Enjoy that!
After being told to go **** myself I had enough. I went downstairs, flipped off the breaker to the upstairs apartment, locked the door and went back for a peaceful night’s sleep. Woke up at 3 and turned back on the power as I left for work.
Everyday the parties got loud for the next two weeks, I would simply go turn off their power and enjoy a nice night’s sleep.
After that, no more parties. I think the message came through.”
Let’s see how people reacted on Reddit.
This person had their own story to tell.
Another individual dealt with some bad neighbors before.
Another person just had a suppressed memory pop up.
This reader had an annoying roommate.
And this person also shared their thoughts.
Nicely done!
