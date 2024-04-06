Kids Kept Dumping Trash in Their Neighborhood, So They Returned The Favor By Throwing It All Back Over a Fence
by Matthew Gilligan
When I see stories like this, all I say to myself is, “where the hell are the parents when this is going on?!?!”
And I think you’ll be saying the same thing when you read this story from Reddit.
Let’s see what the heck is going on here…
Children were playing “let’s dump all our crap over the fence” for years. I joined and won.
“I have lived in my neighbourhood for six years. I run daily and walk the dog daily, when it’s not -45 C out, but since it’s a newer area there aren’t many paths. So I take basically the same sidewalks every single day.
About four years ago I noticed there’d always be a pile of crap on the sidewalk behind a specific home. We’re talking a basketball, pair of shoes, half of some plastic toy, an umbrella, etc. Really random groupings of everyday life detritus, always on the sidewalk, always behind this house.
They were being polite.
I have a short dog and also I am aware enough of the world that I know this stuff can affect say, a mother with a stroller or someone in a wheelchair trying to navigate around it. So when I’d come across it I’d always move it onto the grass because I didn’t really know where it was coming from.
Eventually I’d see it get reported as litter on our local complaints app and the city would clean it up and that was that. Once or twice I took a garbage bag myself and threw it out. This happened for years.
I had to make a Facebook account for a job I took, and idly decided to join my local neighbourhood Facebook group. Scrolling back to read the drama, I came across a complaint about that house. Someone commented “try being their neighbour, it’s like living by a dump.”
They did some research.
By scouring the comments I found out these kids just do this constantly, the parents don’t care and have been talked to by the city and the neighbours, and the colour of the house of the culprits (confirming which house it was.) The kids just thought this was fun.
So I decided – why not just throw everything BACK IN?
I began doing this in 2021.
This was gonna be good!
Shoe? In their yard.
Gatorade bottle? Yard.
Dog poop bag? Yard.
One time a whole Barbie was out there. I picked it up. Chucked it.
See, the kids were never out when I was out. So no one really saw me throw it back in.
One time we threw the same shoe back and forth six times. Six runs, I saw that glitter Velcro shoe. Six times, I tossed it back over their fence.
This whole thing baffled me because I can’t imagine the parents understood where all their **** was going. I saw a whole raincoat, big toys, adult sneakers.
Like, these children were taking stuff from the house to do this! It always slowed down in the winter but once the snow melted… it came back.
One day I went for my run and one of those plastic tricycles was there. Something in me snapped. I moved it to the side and left it there. I ignored it for a few days. Then, I went for a walk with my dog. And I heard the kids in the yard.
Heads up!
I picked that sucker up, stepped far back, and with all my might, whaled that **** into their yard. I heard a shriek and the sound of breaking, and then silence. Then I walked up to the fence, and said “I better not see any of your garbage on this sidewalk ever again.”
And then kept walking with my dog. Because really, what were the kids gonna do? The fence was higher than they were, it was not gated nor close to a walking path, so if they wanted to see me they’d have to go down six houses to come out to the path I was on. Their parents clearly didn’t give a ****.
This was fall 2022.
I’m happy to report I haven’t seen a single piece of garbage behind their house since. And yes, they still live there, their artwork is still proudly displayed in the windows.”
Let’s see how people reacted to this story.
One person shared their own story.
Another individual got some revenge when they were younger.
This Reddit user was happy about how this turned out.
Another individual has dealt with something like this before…
And one person might have been inspired by this…
Nice work!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.