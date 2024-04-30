Man Is Razzed By His Friends For His Graying Hair, But The Girl They All Have Crushes On Comes To His Defense And Shuts Them Up
by Ryan McCarthy
There comes a time in every man’s life when he realizes that his luscious locks aren’t quite as luscious as they used to be.
Whether it be straight up hair loss, or your hair graying as you age, no man’s hair is untouched from the effects of time!
And as much as we try to hide it with jet black hair dye, sneaky swoop over hairstyles, or excessive hat wearing, there is a point where you have to accept that your hair isn’t what it used to be!
But when this man’s friends were ragging on him for his prematurely gray hair, an unexpected person came to his defense, and had his friends’ jaws on the floor with her response to them!
Check it out!
Mic Drop Moment
This is not revenge by me, but for me. My hair started going grey at a young age.
By the time I was in my thirties is was pretty salt and pepper.
I didn’t have a receding hairline, just premature grey.
And during a hangout with his buddies, OP found himself the target of many jokes about his graying hair.
One day after an event a bunch of us were sitting around and all the guys started on me about my hair.
It got pretty mean spirited pretty quickly.
I just took it and was a good sport about it.
But an unexpected person came to OP’s rescue!
Suddenly the girl in the group that every guy had a crush on looked around and said:
“I don’t know why you’re giving Jet so much flack. He’s the only dude here with his original hairline.”
You could feel the temperature in the room drop.
Pretty bold of OP’s friends to comment on his hairline when their hairlines had already been “touched by an angel”!
What’s that old saying? Something about people in glass houses….
Reddit loved to see a stranger step in and put idiots in their place, and many users were reminded of their own acceptance of their hair loss!
OP wasn’t alone with the premature gray, with this user saying his BIL even went gray in high school!
And this user’s graying hair wasn’t on top of his head, but in his beard.
This user’s ex was victim of early hair loss, something she found a little funnier than she should have!
And finally, this user was saved from his friends not by a friend, but by a complete stranger!
Am I the only one who thinks guys can really rock the graying hair?
Embrace the gray fellas!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.