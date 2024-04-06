Mom Refuses To Throw Her Daughter Birthday Parties Every Year Because She Doesn’t Think It’s Necessary. – ‘I am not going to force that on my friends and family.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this mom sounds like a real hoot!
Her name is Marissa and she posted a video that went viral because she had an unusual take on birthday parties for kids.
In fact, she said that she’ll only throw birthday parties for her daughter on certain years.
Marissa said, “Here’s the deal: she is getting a first birthday party, she is getting a sweet 16, and she is getting a graduation party. Other than that she is not getting any more birthday parties.”
She continued, “I am not going to force that on my friends and family. Now look if you are someone who genuinely enjoys throwing your child a birthday party, pop off Queen, and do what you wanna do. I’m not telling anyone else how to live their life, I just personally don’t find it necessary and I’m not going to be doing it.”
Marissa said that her daughter will be “loved and celebrated every single year” but she doesn’t see the need to throw her an annual birthday party.
She explained that her plan is to move into a compound with other family members and that they’ll have a “Daisy Day” for her daughter every year.
Marissa said, “We are then gonna go shopping she’s gonna get to pick out a couple of toys, she’s gonna get to pick out a couple outfits, whatever she wants to buy. She’s then gonna choose where she wants to have dinner and we will go out and have a nice celebratory one on one dinner with her where she can just have our full undivided attention. And I feel that’s just so much more fun ad so much more genuine.”
She also clarified, “Now let’s say she gets to to the age where she starts making some friends, she’s being invited to some birthday parties that she’s going to, and she wants to have a birthday party of her own. She is going to get the choice between a Daisy Day, or a birthday party. You can have a nice birthday party and invite all of your friends and we will go all out, or we can continue and you can have a Daisy Day.”
I mean… it’s not a horrible idea… but something tells me that mom is gonna regret this later in life.
