People Open Up About Things They Think Have Become Too Expensive
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you know it’s pretty ugly out there right now…
It’s sad, but true!
And the Reddit users you’re about to hear from spoke up about what’s gotten so expensive that they don’t even buy it anymore.
Check out what they had to say.
Not anymore…
“I went to Dennys after not being there for a few years, I was shocked at the prices.
$17 for stuffed French toast.
There used to be a lower priced menu, not any more.”
Annoying.
“Mobile apps.
I’m absolutely infuriatingly tired of subscription services.
The worst is that they let you download the app so they can claim it as a download, only to get stonewalled by a subscription page.
Let’s go back to a one time fee please.
What’s the deal?
“I really don’t understand how Subway stays in business.
It’s expensive all around the world and it’s so bad.
It’s got to be a money laundering front or something.”
Pricey.
“Same with soda.
I used to have the whole bottom shelf of my fridge lined with 12 packs.
Now it’s up to $7 for a case?
No thanks.”
Way up.
“McDonalds.
Not that I can’t afford it, but I am not paying the current prices for cheap, processed food for on the go.
They are trying to be fancier, they should accept who they are and stick to be being cheap and convenient, it has always worked for them.”
Too high.
“Precovid Walmart used to sell their own brand for $2.50 a pizza. It wasn’t amazing but it was pretty good.
My husband and I ate it once a week when we were paying two mortgages (we bought a house but our original sale fell through so we were waiting for a new closing date).
Same pizza is now $5. I know that’s not insanely expensive but it’s double the price.
I make my own now. The dough is easy and cheap to make anyway, just takes some effort.”
Out of control.
“Concert tickets.
I bought two sets of tickets this year for bands I’ve wanted to see for over 20 years.
One concert cost me $600 for two tickets and the other was $300 for two. The ridiculous part of it all is that the fees alone cost more than one ticket.
I can stomach $100-$150 for good seats to a band I like, I can’t stomach another $150 in fees.”
That’s steep.
“Food truck the other day was charging $20 for a basic chicken sandwich.
No sides, just meat and bread.
I’m officially baffled by the world.”
At the movies.
“I just paid $22 per ticket (Australian) for my daughter and I to watch Dune 2.
Two drinks and a popcorn I think was around $25, so we’re looking around $70 for two of us to watch one movie.
I may not be at the point of never going to the theatre again, but it’ll be the rare occurrence.”
Sad.
“Having a pet.
I’ve had pets my whole life, but lost my last cat a few years ago.
I miss having a companion but I know I cannot afford beyond basic care right now or an emergency if it were to arise.”
More fees.
“Amazon Prime membership keeps going up, and now there are ads when using Prime Video.
Unless you want to pay even more, of course…”
Can’t do it anymore.
“Me and the wife would have Friday as a more relaxing evening.
We have 3 kids. We would always vary and order takeout.
Take away has gone from $30ish to $50,$60,$70 for the same stuff plus increased delivery charges.
Not worth it any more.”
Yup.
“Food.
I suck at maintaining a garden, but I’m a SAHM now.
I’m going to grow whatever I can and see how it goes.
I cook at home most of the time too, mostly because restaurants are a massive sensory overwhelm but also because my food is cheaper and better.”
Turning the tide.
“I have cut back on so many things because the price just makes me angry.
I don’t buy chemical cleaners except bleach and ammonia. I mostly use baking soda and vinegar or dish soap. It’s not a crunchy thing, it’s a price thing. And I like it more.
I also make my own dishwasher powder and laundry detergent. It saves a ton and doesn’t take much time. I can’t stomach paying for Tide now. It’s just so pricey.”
Meh…
“Chipotle.
It’s double the price of when I started eating it, feels like the quality has gone down and the serving size is smaller on average.
Great deal for $7.50. Meh deal for $15.”
Let’s hope prices come down sooner than later…
On everything!
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.