Pranksters Try To Pay With 20 Dollars Of Pennies, So Cashier Makes Them Regret It By Recounting Their Change For An Hour Straight
by Ryan McCarthy
For some reason, prank pullers love to target minimum wage workers in their attempts to ruin people’s nights for a laugh.
Which is just cruel, because most of these workers have already spent their shift dealing with the absolute dredges of society, only to have to deal with their smart-alec grin!
Drive through workers, retail salespeople, and cashiers, it seems like no one is safe from the current wave of internet pranksters trying to get their 30 seconds of fame!
But for all of us who have had to deal with these morons, this user’s story is a way to vicariously live out our revenge fantasies!
When two absolute idiots wanted OP to count the pennies they paid for their $20 purchase, she wasted as much time as possible, and made sure they spent an hour watching her count their change!
Check it out!
I absolutely LOVE people who pay with pennies!
4 years ago, I’m cashiering at a whacky mart on a register that holds all the smokes and alcohol. It’s 10pm and these two young men (early 20s) come up to the counter.
They have three random novelty items (I don’t remember they were), but it was strange and unusual to get odd items this late at night.
Maybe it was for some fraternity, I don’t know. It’s a college town so I get weird stuff from frats a lot. I scan the items and tell them their total is $22.xx.
But when it came time to pay, these idiots had a trick up their sleeve.
Grinning at each other, they reach into their jackets and slam down two gallon zip-lock bags, full of only pennies.
I stare them in the eye, but they didn’t even look back at me. Everyone in line groans and goes to other registers.
These two kids knew what they were doing, but they didn’t know what they were in for because I prepared for this; I knew this was going to inevitably happen.
I grinned with them, because I was gonna get paid during this. These pranksters are here for recreation.
And if these goofballs thought they were the ones getting the last laugh, they were sorely mistaken.
This convo occurs between Me, Ringleader (the other guy was silent and awkward), and a friendly coworker of mine.
Me: Is this $22.xx?
Ringleader: …
Me: Did you count it?
Ringleader: Nope.
Me: Are you going to?
Ringleader: Nope.
Me: Is it at least $22.xx?
Ringleader: Don’t know.
Me: Nice.
And even when OP’s coworker gave them one last chance to escape, they dug their heels in.
Coworker: Hey! You guys can use the self checkout. It can take all of your coins at once.
Me: Oh, don’t worry about it Cowor–
Ringleader: Nope, don’t trust them lady. (Partner laughs)
Coworker: What? Why!?
Ringleader: Doesn’t count all your change right.
Coworker: I’ve used them before. It really works!
Me: (to Coworker) I got this.
So OP began the tedious process of counting over 2000 pennies.
I unpacked the ziplocks and threw all the pennies on the counter. It was a beautiful, massive dumpster fire of a mess. And I digged in it.
I was Frank in a dumpster in ‘It’s Always Sunny’. The two, still averting my gaze, start chuckling as if they were taking away my dignity.
They whisper to each other “Dude oh my God,” “Dude yeah,” “Dude, hilarious.” I counted each penny, one by one. My coworker comes up to me.
OP’s coworker was a good egg, because she insisted on helping her out.
Coworker: Guess I’ll help you count this.
Me: Don’t worry about it.
She looks at me confused. Then she puts on her ‘get down to business’ look.
Coworker: I got your back.
Me: *Oh…*ok.
And soon they found a good groove to count their change…
We worked up a system where we counted ten, put them in a pile, then with ten stacks of ten pennies we separated them, making $1 piles.
We made progress slowly but surely. Some customers came to the line, but we advised them to get to another line.
Some of them looked at us confused, but when they saw the counter full of pennies they understood.
Some decided to wait, but when they realized it wasn’t going to take just a few minutes they took their leave.
Another register in the liquor department opened so it wasn’t too bad for other customers.
But once they were halfway through, OP made a silly “mistake”…
We get to about $12 (about 10min in) until I “knocked” over the piles.
Coworker: Neontonsil!
Me: Oops. Sorry.
Coworker looks at my grin. I give her a wink and tilt my head, motioning her to leave.
Coworker: You know what, I think I better let you do this.
Me: Ha, alright.
My coworker leaves. I look at the two guys. They are absolutely stunned at the fallen piles of pennies.
Me: (To Ringleader) Yeah, I’m going to have to count all of this again.
Ringleader: ….Ok.
So OP started over from zero, with the two idiots still waiting in line in front of her!
I started from zero. I count slower then ever, and made my way back up. The duo is entirely silent. I get to about $7, when suddenly I say:
Me: Drats. I lost count. I better start all over again.
Ringleader: Really?
Me: Oh yeah man.
Ringleader: Why!?
Me: I lost count, sir. I could be in trouble if my register doesn’t have the right amount of cash, and I don’t want to rip you off.
Ringleader: …
At this point, the two boys were probably seriously reconsidering their little joke, especially when they came up short by almost 4 dollars.
It’s about an hour later. My manager walks past, looks at me. I smile at him, and he looks at the counter.
He walks away without a word. I eventually count all the change and surprisingly they had only $18!
Me: Hmm, I think that this is $18.
The duo has been dead silent. They look done for the night.
Me: I’ll recount it.
I actually recounted it.
And even on the grueling recount, the boys were still short!
Me: I think this is actually $19.xx.
Without a word, the Ringleader whips out a $5.
Me: Seriously? You had cash?
Ringleader: Needed to get rid of my change.
Me. No problem. I’ll just recount this again. I want to make perfectly sure that this is $19, since I counted $18 the first time.
Ringleader: Are you kidding me?
I shake my head no, completely serious.
But the ringleader wasn’t sitting through another counting of the coins, and revealed something even more ridiculous than his bags of pennies.
He takes out a $20 bill straight out of his pocket and throws it at me. My coworker gives the biggest WHAT face.
Internally, I die as well, because they were smart enough to have a backup plan. And the fact that he was touching his cash in his pocket the entire time kinda messed with me.
I take the cash, do the transaction, give him his change, thanked him and wished him a good night. The two start to put their pennies back in the ziplock bags and I didn’t help them at all.
I watched them just as how they watched me. Lots of pennies dropped to the floor, but they didn’t care to pick them up.
And OP said they looked absolutely demoralized after having their own prank turned against them…
It looked like their souls were sucked out of them. It was past midnight and I clocked out way past when I was supposed to.
A lot of my coworkers gave me a thumbs up or told me good night. Even my manager told me ‘good job,’ the only two words he ever said to me.
Went to bed at the dorms after such a great petty penny night and crashed. Strange to say, but I’d love to count pennies again.
What the saying? “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes?” How about “Waste my time, and I’ll waste yours!”
Reddit was in awe of her genius act of pettiness, with many other cashiers sharing their own stories of getting back on tricksters who paid with change.
And this pizza delivery driver even ended up getting paid more when frat boys tried to pull the same stunt on her!
And this user revealed that you don’t even have to take change if isn’t rolled up!
Finally, this user thought of an even funnier way to make them regret their attempt to ruin OP’s night!
I think I would count them as slow as humanly possible.
I’m talking “1 Mississippi, 2 Mississippi, 3 Mississippi…”
