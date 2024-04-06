Rude Customer Talked Smack About An Employee In Spanish, So She Responded Back In The Same Language And Put Her In Her Place
by Matthew Gilligan
I can’t believe that in this day and age, people are stupid enough to think that strangers might not speak the same language as them.
Never assume anything!
But the lady who is the villain of this story didn’t get the memo…and she ended up looking like a real jerk!
Take a look at what happened.
Don’t assume others don’t speak Spanish.
“I’m a bridal stylist. I help people find their wedding gown. I love my job, and 99% of the time, it’s a happy, wonderful job with great coworkers and customers.
And then there’s the 1%.
I had a bride today who was very sweet, but just didn’t connect with the gowns we had. That’s okay; it happens sometimes. She was fine.
Mother Dearest entered the picture…
But her mom (and somehow, it’s always the mom or the aunt) was decidedly not happy, and decided to **** talk me in Spanish the whole time.
“Does this woman know what she’s’ doing? She’s pulling nothing but ugly gowns!” (Said gowns were selected by the bride.) “I hope you don’t ever get as fat as her.”
And so on. Lovely.
She had an ace up her sleeve.
Now, I am whiter than a jar of mayo, and I don’t necessarily look like I speak Spanish. However, my parents are from a Spanish-speaking country, even though they’re not ethnically Hispanic. I knew a LOT more as a kid, but l still know enough to get around.
So I waited until the end, and as they were leaving, I said “I hope you have a great day. Please, feel free to come back any time you’d like; we have lots more gowns you can go through if you’d like” in Spanish, to the bride and her mom, and oh man…
That’s the good stuff!
You know how good it feels when you’re in a ton of pain, and the doctor finally gives you something that works, and you’re suddenly not feeling any pain anymore? Or when you’re craving the hell out of a specific flavor of ice cream and you manage to find it?
Yeah, seeing the look on that bride’s mom’s face when she realized I heard and understood the entire hour of her ripping me to shreds was SO much better.”
Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.
I love stories like this. So satisfying.
