Rude Hotel Guests Kept Waking Him Up In The Middle Of The Night, So He Made Sure They Got An Early Call From Housekeeping
by Matthew Gilligan
The older I get, the more aggravated I get when I stay in hotels…
Because people can be RUDE AS HELL.
And the guy you’re about to hear from got fed up and decided not to take it anymore!
Check out what he did!
First vacation without kids in five years looking forward to uninterrupted sleep, awoken by party girls next door, gave them an unwelcome early rising.
“I’m a 41 year old father of 3 kids under 9.
I have never been able to afford a vacation let alone one without kids. Saved up for a very long time to take my wife on her dream trip to Bar Harbor Maine (We live in Kansas City), first night after a day of amazing hikes and boulder climbing to scenic peaks in Acadia National Park we fell sound asleep, until 3 am.
Here it comes…
That’s when I hear the two 25-30 year old women next door squealing in the hallway and constantly opening and slamming their door.
I was young once, partied very hard well into my 30s, and I have a ton of patience, I gave them some grace at first. Didn’t say anything.
Fell back asleep and 45 minutes later they are even louder through the wall and in and out slamming doors again.
I get up to say something and miss them as they are going back in the room. Fully awake, I noticed the please do not disturb sign on their door, which I promptly snatched.
It was payback time.
Spent 4 am-7 am reading in the lobby until my wife texted me asking where I was.
After we got ready and went out for breakfast I was there to see the maid knock and enter their room to wake them up and heard their reactions… miserable and hungover.
I gave the maid a tip of $50 bucks and apologized for their rudeness.
It’s the least I could do for making her catch a stray bullet.”
Well played!
Hopefully they learned a lesson…
