Rude Neighbor Calls The City For Every Tiny Thing They Do, So They Build A Privacy Fence And Don’t Tell Them Their Sprinklers Are On Their Side Of The Fence
by Ryan McCarthy
Everyone hopes for good neighbors. People who will water your lawn for you when you’re on vacation, feed your pets on a busy day, that type of thing…
But for those of us with bad luck, we’re sometimes stuck with the neighbors that complain about every little thing you do, or who report you to the HOA for the smallest thing.
But even if you’re stuck with a bad neighbor, sometimes the stars align and the universe gives you the perfect chance to stick it to them.
And that’s exactly what happened in this story, where this user was able to get his revenge on his incredibly annoying neighbor.
After months of complaining about property lines and berating his children over nothing, OP conveniently forgot to mention the building of a new fence that would leave her sprinklers on his side!
Check it out!
Oops, forgot to tell my neighbor about our new fence…
We moved to a new city three years ago and we specifically told our realtor we would not buy a property that was subject to an HOA.
She came through. No HOA. Apparently someone forgot to tell our neighbor.
Either that, or our realtor didn’t notice our house is in a two-member HOA controlled by our neighbor.
And this neighbor was apparently determined to bother OP and his family in any way she could.
She called the city because we got a dog.
She called the city because we were in our backyard at night.
She called me because I gave her kid s’mores.
She lost it on my kid and then called my daughter a liar when she was like “I don’t need this, I have math homework.”
She also told us the property line is about three feet closer to our house than it actually is.
But OP saw a way to get her back when it was time for him to put in a new fence!
I’m sorry, what? We had a boundary survey done before getting a privacy fence.
I forgot to tell her and the contractors are out there now loudly installing the posts.
Oh, and I think their sprinklers are in our yard.
Bummer.
And as the cherry on top of this petty sundae, OP included a short but sweet update to his story.
UPDATE: They had to have 3 of their sprinkler heads moved hehehehehe.
Don’t you just love it when people are loud AND wrong? Pick a struggle people!
Reddit was all for this entitled neighbor getting what she deserved, and many advised OP on how to protect himself and his property!
Some users even took it a step further, telling OP to keep the survey hanging right where she can see it.
And this user said that OP shouldn’t have to spend a cent of his money to get her sprinkles off his lawn.
But this Floridian said that in his neck of the woods, he would think twice before shoving paper in someone’s face!
And finally, this user shared their own story of fence related neighbor revenge!
Be nice to your neighbors folks, you never know when you’re gonna need them to show you some mercy!
