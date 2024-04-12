April 12, 2024 at 3:38 am

She Told A College Roommate Her Most Embarrassing Secret, But When They Told Everybody She Wanted The Roommate Gone

by Trisha Leigh

If you go “potluck” when it comes to a roommate in college, you never know what you’re going to get.

They might be your new best friend, or you might be counting the days until you can make a change.

OP has an embarrassing secret that one of her roommates found out.

So I 18 F am a freshman in college and until recently I loved it! I especially loved the social life and the party scene. But I have discovered I have one embarrassing problem when I drink, I wet the bed.

It’s really humiliating for me and makes me super self conscious. It’s not as though I black out , it’s something about alcohol that ruins my bladder control as I sleep.

This has happened about 5 times since I got to school. The third time it happened my roommate discovered me trying to hide the evidence.

I begged her not to tell anyone and thought she was sympathetic.

Then, she told everyone else.

But last week I was eating dinner with friends and we were discussing Halloween plans and one boy made a joke about my bed wetting. I’ve never been more embarrassed in my life.

I sobbed for hours knowing that my whole friend group knows about my problem. I knew my roommate told them because she is literally the only one who knew.

OP wants a new roommate but the former one says she overreacting.

I was so angry and embarrassed I left school and my Halloween weekend was spent food shopping with my mom. While I was home I put in a request for a roommate change because I was so mad at my roommate.

She has texted me like 100 times telling me I’m being dramatic. I think I’m right to never want to talk to her again she humiliated me in front of my friends including the boy she knows I have a crush on.

AITA for asking for a change in roommates?

Does Reddit agree with the roommate? They’re going to let us know!

The top comment sympathizes with the roommate.

This person agrees that everyone kind of sucks.

They’re worried OP may have a drinking problem.

And this commenter thinks it’s odd OP isn’t more embarrassed.

It definitely sounds like something that needs to be addressed.

The roommate shouldn’t have told everyone.

That said, I get why she would want to.

