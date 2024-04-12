She Told A College Roommate Her Most Embarrassing Secret, But When They Told Everybody She Wanted The Roommate Gone
by Trisha Leigh
If you go “potluck” when it comes to a roommate in college, you never know what you’re going to get.
They might be your new best friend, or you might be counting the days until you can make a change.
OP has an embarrassing secret that one of her roommates found out.
So I 18 F am a freshman in college and until recently I loved it! I especially loved the social life and the party scene. But I have discovered I have one embarrassing problem when I drink, I wet the bed.
It’s really humiliating for me and makes me super self conscious. It’s not as though I black out , it’s something about alcohol that ruins my bladder control as I sleep.
This has happened about 5 times since I got to school. The third time it happened my roommate discovered me trying to hide the evidence.
I begged her not to tell anyone and thought she was sympathetic.
Then, she told everyone else.
But last week I was eating dinner with friends and we were discussing Halloween plans and one boy made a joke about my bed wetting. I’ve never been more embarrassed in my life.
I sobbed for hours knowing that my whole friend group knows about my problem. I knew my roommate told them because she is literally the only one who knew.
OP wants a new roommate but the former one says she overreacting.
I was so angry and embarrassed I left school and my Halloween weekend was spent food shopping with my mom. While I was home I put in a request for a roommate change because I was so mad at my roommate.
She has texted me like 100 times telling me I’m being dramatic. I think I’m right to never want to talk to her again she humiliated me in front of my friends including the boy she knows I have a crush on.
AITA for asking for a change in roommates?
The top comment sympathizes with the roommate.
This person agrees that everyone kind of sucks.
They’re worried OP may have a drinking problem.
And this commenter thinks it’s odd OP isn’t more embarrassed.
It definitely sounds like something that needs to be addressed.
The roommate shouldn’t have told everyone.
That said, I get why she would want to.
