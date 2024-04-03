She Was Pregnant When He Cheated, But Her Revenge Was A Labor Of Love
by Trisha Leigh
There really is no excuse for cheating, at least in my opinion.
If your partner is pregnant and gestating your child and you cheat? Nah. You deserve absolutely anything that happens to you.
OP learned her husband was cheating on her.
My ex husband used to pick fights with me so he could leave every single weekend and cheat on me. It took me months to catch on completely what was happening.
Earlier in the week if one particularly argumentative week, we went and bought him an all new wardrobe. He has recently lost a great deal of weight and nothing fit him.
Being the good wife that I am, I placed all his brand new clothes into the dresser after laundering them.
Friday night fight night happened and he was gone. I received a call about his whereabouts and what he was doing.
She called the bar, the police, and then proceeded to ruin everything in his dresser.
So first, I call the police and inform them that there is a completely illegal car (no inspection, insurance or licensed driver) about to leave said bar he was at and I was very concerned due to his heavy drinking about him being on the road.
I then called the bar and explained that I was in labor (9 months pregnant at the time but not in labor) and my husband needed to come home immediately.
While on the phone, I got all of his brand new clothes out. I cut the toes and heels out of every sock, the crotch out of all his boxers, the armpits out of his shirts and made them into belly shirts, and cut his jeans straight up the pant legs to the pockets.
I then proceeded to fold them all nicely and placed them back into the drawer.
She also moved out.
The next morning, after my father in law picked him up from the drunk tank, I had already moved the majority of my belongings out of the house and he went to take a shower.
Savage.
The loving wife I am gave him a set of new clothes to put on and waited for him to discover his new look.
Best fit check I’ve ever witnessed!
Just saying, don’t mess with a hormonal, scorned woman.
Reddit has definitely got to be on her side with this one.
So many gross pregnancy stats.
They really hated that he had a plan.
There is something really wrong with these men.
Nobody felt badly about his clothes.
It’s relatively harmless revenge.
He should be thanking his lucky stars.
It could have been a whole lot worse.