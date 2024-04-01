Student Gets in Trouble For Crude Shirt, So His Stepdad Wears The Same Exact Shirt To Their Parent Teacher Conference
by Ryan McCarthy
School dress code has been the subject of endless complaining from kids throughout the years.
Most of the time it just feels like teachers are on a bit of a power trip, and want to control every aspect of their students that they can!
I remember when I first started going to Catholic school, I was reprimanded for wearing shorts on a day we didn’t need our uniform.
Apparently my teenage knees were just too much for their good christian eyes to handle!
But when this user was punished for wearing his Beavis and Butthead t-shirt in school, his step-dad had his back and wore the same shirt for a parent-teacher conference!
Check it out!
My stepdad wore the same shirt I got in trouble for during the parent teacher meeting
First off, let me preface by saying both my mother and stepdad were absolute scum.
But even the worst people in all of human history sometimes have their good moments and this was one of them.
I was 14 and I was in middle school. I was so proud of my “Cornholio” shirt from Beavis and Butthead.
It was a mugshot of Beavis with his shirt up over his head and the caption read “I AM THE GREAT CORNHOLIO!!!”
And while OP may not have realized the shirt’s adult connotations, his teacher definitely picked up on them!
I didn’t know what a corn hole was.
I knew a Pie Hole was a mouth, and I could kinda figure out that maybe it meant anus but I didn’t really know for sure, and apparently my mom and stepdad didn’t either.
But my agri teacher was a religious fundamentalist who couldn’t let an hour go by without shoehorning his religion into his lessons.
He pulled me out of class and took me to the principal’s office over the shirt after I started doing Beavis impressions in class with my shirt up.
OP was so innocent he didn’t even realize why he was in trouble.
I didn’t know what it was about until we were in the hallway and he said “I find that highly offensive.”
“This?” I asked. “Yes,” he said.
And just an FYI, this was the 90s. Even then humans thought there was nothing in the world more important than the fact they were offended by something stupid.
Anyway, they made me turn my shirt inside out for the rest of the day.
But when OP told his parents why he had gotten in trouble, they were just as confused as he was.
I told my mom and stepdad about it and they didn’t know what his problem was either. Other than the fact that he was a religious lunatic.
Anyway, a few weeks later it was time for parent teacher conferences and my mom remembered this whole ordeal.
She said she wanted to ask what his problem was with that shirt. My stepdad even decided to wear it during the meeting. The best part was that he was a cop.
I didn’t go to the meeting with them but I’d have given just about anything to see that psycho’s face.
There was no better feeling as a kid than having your parents side with you against a teacher. Ugh, the vindication of it all!
Reddit loved this story, from the Beavis and Butthead reference to OP’s stepdad sticking up for him. Many were reminded of their own brushes with school dress code.
This user said that ironically, his school was much harder on his attire than they were on the girls of his school.
And this user was even sent to the office for their pants being a size too big!
Or this homeroom teacher who for some reason banned burger merchandise!
And finally, this user was reminded of a story where her friend did the same exact thing for her daughter.
I’m getting flashbacks from all this dress code talk.
I still remember the nuns going around and measuring how long girls skirts were. Ew.
