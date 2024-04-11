April 11, 2024 at 6:29 pm

Teacher Quits His Job On The First Day And Now He’s Sharing The Reasons Why. – ‘I thought I could handle it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kevinenvy

I genuinely feel bad for teachers these days…

And this story illustrates my feelings to a tee.

A teacher named Kevin talked to TikTok viewers about why he ended up quitting a teaching job…on the first day.

Source: TikTok/@kevinenvy

Kevin said that his first day on the job as a teacher was in August 2023 and he already had major reservations.

He explained, “I don’t want this. I went to school for no reason. I thought I could handle it.”

Source: TikTok/@kevinenvy

Kevin added, “These kids are just mean. They’re rude, they’re smelly, they were sneezing everywhere. So today’s my last day.”

That’s rough…

Source: TikTok/@kevinenvy

Here’s the video.

@kevinenvy

I quit on my first day of teaching.

♬ original sound – kevin black

And here’s what folks had to say.

This TikTokker thinks he might try subbing.

Source: TikTok/@kevinenvy

Another person said people need to sub first before they commit to teaching.

Source: TikTok/@kevinenvy

And this individual thinks teachers need to GET OUT.

Source: TikTok/@kevinenvy

Teaching these days sounds like a nightmare.

Sad, but true!

