Teacher Quits His Job On The First Day And Now He’s Sharing The Reasons Why. – ‘I thought I could handle it.’
I genuinely feel bad for teachers these days…
And this story illustrates my feelings to a tee.
A teacher named Kevin talked to TikTok viewers about why he ended up quitting a teaching job…on the first day.
Kevin said that his first day on the job as a teacher was in August 2023 and he already had major reservations.
He explained, “I don’t want this. I went to school for no reason. I thought I could handle it.”
Kevin added, “These kids are just mean. They’re rude, they’re smelly, they were sneezing everywhere. So today’s my last day.”
That’s rough…
Here’s the video.
@kevinenvy
I quit on my first day of teaching.
Teaching these days sounds like a nightmare.
Sad, but true!
