Tech Workers Who Make Six Figures Are Being Laid Off And Their Job Is Immediately Reposted For Less Pay
by Laura Lynott
Everyone’s always looked at the tech workers with envy, thinking how do we get those high paying jobs – but now it looks like even they’re being cut!
A lot of us workers know just what it’s like to have our salaries cut or fail to see our pay even increase.
And as we look over to those tech workers, of course a lot of us mighta been a little jealous. High salaries for tapping on a computer! Well, that’s what it seemed to some, anyhow – ha.
But now, it seems even the high-paying tech industry is in a race to the bottom!
@careercoachmandy told her followers on TikTok how there’s a trend of tech workers being laid off from their sometimes six figure jobs – and those jobs are being reposted for way less to save companies a lot of money.
She said: “Imagine you work at a big tech company, and you’ve been there, like, five, six years in. Your salary was, let’s say, $180,000.”
Sorry Mandy, that’s kind of too hard for a lot of us folk to even imagine – but go ahead. We’ll try…
She added: “OK, now they let you go, and they’re like, ‘You know what? We could just repost this position for like $140,000, you know, and we just save $40,000.’”
Is it fair? No.
Is it business? Yep!
While this sucks, a lot of working class and middle class people won’t have that much sympathy, especially against a background of inflation.
Just be thankful you’re still making six figures!