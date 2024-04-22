Teenage Daughter Wanted To Experience Sneaking Out Of The House, So Mom Let Her Do It Even Though Her Husband Wasn’t Okay With It
by Matthew Gilligan
Sneaking out of the house is a right of passage, y’all…
I’ve just never heard of anyone asking for permission to do it!
But that’s what happened in this story from Reddit!
Was this mom wrong for what she did?
Let’s take a look…
AITA I let my 17 year old daughter sneak out?
“My daughter turns 18 in a couple of months. She came to me and asked if she could have the experience of sneaking out.
Well, this was unusual…
She told me who she would be with, what she would be doing and when.
I said yes. I did not tell my husband, her stepdad.
Well she didn’t put her screen back on the window.
When my husband noticed he came to talk to me about it. I told him that I gave her permission to sneak out.
He wasn’t cool with this.
He wants to punish her. I said no because I gave her permission.
He is really upset and it looks like this is going to ruin Thanksgiving.
She’s a good kid, currently has all As.
He has been in her life since she was 5, and we sometimes butt heads about parenting styles.
AITA?”
These two need to work it out!
Let’s hope they can!
