Tenant’s Rent Increased By $500 A Month And Now She’s Having Trouble Affording Food. – ‘You don’t catch a break when you’re poor.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Times are tough out there lately…
Rent is high, gas prices are going up, and food prices seem like they’re through the roof, so most of us can empathize with the woman you’re about to meet.
Her name is Ora and she told viewers, “If there’s one video of mine that needs to do well, it’s this one.”
Ora said, “This is the first month I won’t be able to afford rent.”
She added, “I’m not a rich person. I don’t have a lot of stuff. I have basic household necessities: a couch, a bed, a washer and dryer. That’s about it. A car. I don’t have a lot of lavish things. I don’t go on vacations, and I don’t spend a lot.”
Ora told viewers her rent increased from $1,300 to $1,800 and she added, “The food prices are too high. I’ve cut back on eating because I literally cannot afford food. I cut back on my favorite snacks, cat food treats. I’m exhausted all the time for being overworked and underpaid.”
She also told viewers, “You don’t catch a break when you’re poor when you grow up. I don’t need much to be happy. I just want to be able to live comfortably.”
Here’s what she had to say.
Ora posted a follow-up video responding to a commenter who told her to “get a job.”
