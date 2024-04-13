The Groom’s Ex Showed Up To Their Wedding Dressed To The Nines, So The Bride Insisted Everyone Pay Her A Lot More Attention Than She Ever Expected
by Trisha Leigh
Blended families are pretty common these days, which means there are many instances in which people who are no longer married – and their new partners – are co-parenting.
This bride and her husband-to-be wanted to invite his ex to their small wedding.
Important info – we decided to have a micro wedding, with just our immediate family there, around 10 people.
We got married at a venue that is known for holding very large events, but we hired a smaller room there.
My husband has a child with his ex, so sees her quite often for things related to my step kid.
We were always planning on inviting her to the wedding to see their kid all dressed up and to generally keep a good co-parenting relationship.
She invited herself and then showed up dressed…not for a wedding.
Before we had invited her, she informed DH that she’d be there, and asked when and where it was.
He was a little taken aback but as we were planning on inviting her anyway he just told her.
On the day, she showed up to our morning ceremony wearing the shortest dress I’ve ever seen, over stockings and suspenders (the suspenders could be seen for a good 6 inches before the bottom of the dress), skyscraper heels, nightclub makeup, and costume jewellery.
Once she realized it was a small ceremony she was embarrassed.
I found out afterwards from mutual friends that she had texted all of them asking when they were getting there.
When she had invited herself we hadn’t thought to let her know it was such a small ceremony.
And when her friends let her know it was family only and the reception was completely separate she began to panic a little.
But the bride couldn’t let her just sneak off.
And I had the best petty revenge. I asked everyone to be EXTRA nice to her.
Every time she tried to sneak away someone would engage her in conversation.
She was extremely uncomfortable, and ended up sitting down with her coat covering her.
The wedding went off without a hitch.
I’m not sure what she expected to happen, but it all worked out fine in the end
I wonder if Reddit knows what to make of this?
The top commenter wonders what the ex thought would happen.
This person thinks it was about making the groom jealous.
But this comment says she doesn’t seem like a very good mom.
Everyone moves on in their own time.
Overall, it sounds super awkward.
This woman is something else.
I truly hope that she finds a healthy way to move on.
