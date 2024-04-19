Employee Moved To Another City For A Job And Was Fired After Only Three Months Because Of Budget Cuts
A woman named Rie shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the roller coaster of emotions she’s gone through lately because of her professional situation.
And it wasn’t pretty…
The video showed Rie on a Zoom call talking to two people from her company.
One man sounds like he’s reading from a script and he eventually broke the bad news.
Rie was being let go from her job.
“I’m just a little confused because why put the listing on if you don’t have the budget for the role? Because I uprooted my life to move over here, and now my job is getting eliminated after three months.”
The man responded, “At the time of the hiring, that was not part of the strategy.”
Ouch.
Here’s the video.
And here’s how people reacted.
Well, that sucks…
We hope she lands on her feet soon!
