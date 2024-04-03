Who Has Successfully Milked Their 15 Minutes Of Fame For Way Too Long?
by Matthew Gilligan
Someone once said that everyone in the world will have 15 minutes of fame.
I’m still waiting on mine, but there’s no doubt that some people got that opportunity and they didn’t know when to gracefully leave the spotlight.
Let’s hear from Reddit users about who they think has overstayed their welcome.
The doctor.
“Dr. Phil.
In 1995, Oprah Winfrey hired Phil McGraw’s legal consulting firm to prepare for the Amarillo Texas beef trial.
Winfrey was so impressed with him that she thanked him for her victory in that case, which ended in 1998. Soon after, she invited him to appear on her show, which turned into a recurring segment.
He turned that into his own show and now 25 years in the spotlight.”
Quite a story…
“Probably Jared from Subway.
I believe someone at his university wrote a story about his unusual method of weight loss, which was then picked up by national news outlets, then subway put him in an ad, that was unusually successful, which ended up leading to 15 years of being the face of their brand internationally.
Then things went downhill pretty fast from there…”
Weird stuff.
“Jon and Kate Gosselin.
Only famous because she had a lot of babies and then verbally abused her husband on camera for years.
The kids were adorable, but they should have had one television special, saved that money for kids’ college funds or whatever and then disappeared.”
Okay…
“Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli
“Cash me outside, how ’bout that?”
One episode on Dr Phil…where he indended to exploit her and trash her on live TV…she just proved receipts for 52 million on OnlyFans and bought a house in Florida for 6.1 million cash.”
You knew this was coming…
“The Kardashians.
Love or **** that family, they have figured out how to keep themselves in the conversation.
It is a really dumb conversation, but a conversation none the less.”
Good for him!
“Guy Fieri
He was a contestant on a reality cooking show in 2005 Food Network.
He went on to win and then parlay that into almost 20 years of hosting shows, multiple restaurants owned and a lot of other successful ventures.
The show he won ran for 14 seasons with 14 winners, does anyone remember the other 13? Guy definitely seized his 15 minutes and ran with it.”
He made it.
“Ken Jennings.
I feel like most people in his situation would have faded into obscurity after finally ending their Jeopardy winning streak.
But he’s now hosting the show.”
Interesting…
“The Rock.
Many wrestlers come and go and are forgotten, even the ones that attempted their luck in Hollywood.
But with his charismatic charm The Rock was able to endure and wait out the competition.
I mean the dude literally just plays a slightly different version of himself in every movie.”
Who?
“Gypsy Rose Blanchard.
She was released from prison less than two weeks ago and she is everywhere. So many interviews, the weird comments (from her and everyone else) about her *** life, I think she has 7 mil followers on IG (probably more now).
What her mother did was awful, I don’t agree with her way of escaping that situation but I can empathize with what led her to it. I think she deserved empathy but she does not in any way deserve the celebrity status that she seems to currently have.”
You know him…
“Ryan Seacrest
No talent.
He hosted American Idol.
Then he was everywhere. He will sell anything.
He does tons of radio ads. Yet most of the population could do his job with no training.
I can’t stand him.”
Legend!
“Weird Al.
A specific style of music and parody should’ve been one note but he has routinely his great parody after great parody mixed with a personality that’s so him that he transcended a one time note.”
Hot take.
“Jesus.
He really was not around for that long, didn’t write anything down, and yet he has more name recognition than basically anyone who has ever lived 2000+ years later.”
Yup.
“15 minutes of fame in a political version it has to be Mike Huckabee.
In 2008 he got like 3rd for the Republican nomination. He parlayed that into getting to host a Fox News show. Then from their became a best selling author.
In 2012 he declined to run for President again because he was making too much money. By 2016 he’s brand wasnt as good so he ran again but with no expectation to actually win it.
But from doing that he endorsed Trump which lead to his daughter being picked as Trump’s Press Secretary. All because he won a few primaries over decade earlier.”
Never gonna give you up.
“Rick Astley.
He’s a fine musician and he’s leveraged his meme status to do things like play in the Macy’s Day Parade.
This year he was the star of Jules Holland’s new year show, famous in the UK for very high quality music acts.
He did a great set in the run up to midnight and then gamely did the meme song after the clock struck twelve.
He could have told us all to go **** ourselves making him into a punchline for twenty years, instead he revitalised his career and graciously trots out the Rickroll song at every gig for the rest of his life.
I respect the **** out of him.”
I can’t say I agree with all of these… but I can see how people would think these folks are past their prime.
