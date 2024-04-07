Woman Flies Home As A Surprise For Mom’s Birthday, But Her Father’s Childish Behavior Turns Mom’s Special Night Into A Shouting Match
Some family members will unfortunately never see eye to eye, it’s just a sad fact of life.
They’re like oil and water, if you have them in the same place for too long you just know there’s gonna be a problem.
Nothing is safe from their feud. Not birthdays, funerals, weddings, or any other significant life event, they jus’t can’t help themselves but fight each other!
Well that was like this user and her Dad after she flew down for her Mom’s birthday, only to end up in a shouting match with her Dad because of his rudeness to her Mother!
When her Mom sided with Dad, she went to Reddit to see if she was in the wrong. Check it out!
AITA for having no TV at dinner?
I (32f) live out of state and flew home for my mom’s birthday to surprise her.
She was away on a holiday with a friend and was arriving home on her birthday so I arranged to take a day off. I came home a day early to organize cooking dinner and her cake.
Dad goes off to the airport and they both come home and I surprise her with the dinner cake and a present.
Dad has done nothing for her birthday, no present, nothing.
When mom arrives she’s happy I am there to surprise her, and we sit down and have dinner and wine and hear about her trip away. She even has gifts for us from her holiday.
As we are still catching up and having a wine, dad stands up, turns off the dinner jazz playing through the TV and put the game on.
Anxiety runs through me and tell him this is not acceptable and to turn it off and come back to the table.
He sulks and says ‘no one cares about what I want it’s all about you’.
We continue to sit and chat before dessert (cake) and a few minutes later he leaves the table and does it again removing himself to sit at the couch and put the game on full volume.
This angered me and I began swearing and asking him how he can treat his wife like this on her birthday.
I asked why he had done absolutely nothing for her special day and pointed out that he would never watch TV during a celebration with his extended family.
He argued back saying that picking her up from the airport (15 minutes away) was enough that that ‘no one cares about me or what I want, It’s always your way!’.
Mom is so down trodden at this point in the marriage she even began to agree with him saying ‘he did do something, he picked me up from the airport’.
AITA? Should I have compromised and accepted him watching the game during a dinner I arranged and flew home for?
Regardless of whether driving 15 minutes and back is an adequate birthday present, couldn’t he have waited to turn the TV on if his daughter flew all the way home to see them?
I understand trying not to make Mom’s birthday miserable, but if he was being that ridiculous I think I would have to say something too!
