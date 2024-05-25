A Flight Attendant Got Real About How She Judges Passengers Based On Their Shoes
by Matthew Gilligan
We’re being judged by flight attendants, my friends!
I knew it!
I always had a sneaking suspicion that passengers were being judged by their watchful eyes, but now I have the proof…
A flight attendant named Cher posted a series of videos where she didn’t hold back about how she judges passengers based on the shoes they wear.
Cher said about what she calls New Balance’s “Dad Edition,” “This guy has probably not flown in eight years, but he is going to be the sweetest man I’ve ever met in my life.”
Next up was boat shoes. Cher remarked, “I know exactly who you voted for. Huge chance you already chugged two to three beers in the airport.”
About Crocs, Cher said, “You did not shower before this flight. And your sweatpants probably have at least one stain on them.”
She had high praise for Ugg folks and added that those people were “probably super nice when you came on board.”
Here’s what she had to say.
Cher wasn’t done yet!
Check out what she had to say in Volume 2.
In her third video, Cher talked about Timberland boots, Birkenstocks, and some other footwear.
And then it was time to address Hoka shoes, Tory Burch sandals, and Vejas.
And finally, Cher had some more thoughts about what different footwear says about passengers.
Let’s see what she had to say…
I’m just going barefoot next time I fly…
Is that allowed?