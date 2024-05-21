A Particular Vending Machine Had A Penchant For Stealing Change, So One Student Took His Revenge In Nickels
by Trisha Leigh
I feel like vending machines mostly exist for snack and/or meal emergencies.
I mean, no one wants to pay those prices unless they’re super hungry and in a tight spot.
Which makes it even more frustrating when it steals money and/or doesn’t give out the item.
Vending machine stole my money, so I had my revenge.
This student had a machine refuse to dispense his change after making a purchase.
In my university, there is a vanding machine selling sandwiches. One day, I bought one and the machine didn’t return me all my change.
(Missing $2, where I live, we have loonies and twonies ($1 and $2 coins).
The machine has a reputation and so does its owner.
He tried for a long time to get the money back, then went on a sign war.
After 4 week, I didn’t get my money back. I put signs on the machine “This Machine Dosen’t Give All The Change Back”
I asked the secretary and the vice dean and they were tired of the machine and the people complaining so they allowed it.
They are 3 other machines and they all have the same problem. The owner of my machine took down my sign and everytime I put another one back.
It is to be noted that I am extremely cheap.
When that didn’t work, he went into battle with nickels.
After a month, I stop trying to be refunded, however something happened.
I had to use the machine for an emergency, and the machine stole $8.
That was it for me so I decided to have my revenge.
I am a numismat (coin collector) and also a coin roll hunter. I like to go through thousands of dollars of change every month to find rare coins.
The machine accepts nickels. You see where I am going with this?
The next time I took a box of nickels from the bank, I decided to pay the machine in nickels. I payed around $9 every meal in nickels.
It’s a long process, but it worth it.
He even armed some of his fellow students.
Many teacher and students were rooting for me because they thought I could force the owner to fix the machine.
I started bringing boxes of nickels at school and exchanging it for bills to students who wanted to do the same thing.
Hopefully the machine will be fixed soon, because the owner currently needs to carry hundreds of dollars of nickels every week.
No word on whether or not the machines have been fixed, but at least there’s some satisfaction.
Does Reddit think he’s gone far enough? Let’s find out!
You gotta look out for your fellow man.
Easy peasy.
You don’t mess with a man’s snacks.
Miracles do happen!
This might not teach him a lesson.
This would be so frustrating.
Especially if I was starving and it was the only machine available.
