A Stranger Wanted To Buy Her A Drink, But She Refused. Now She Feels Bad Because The Bartender Laid A Guilt Trip On Her.
by Matthew Gilligan
Call me crazy, but I don’t think ANYONE should EVER accept a drink from a stranger in a bar.
It’s a bad idea!
But this woman got a bunch of grief for doing just that when she was out drinking.
Was she wrong?
Check out what she had to say.
AITA for refusing a shot at a hotel bar from a stranger?
“I (24f) was recently on a work trip in a city a few hours from my home.
On the last night of the trip my boss and a couple colleagues went down to the hotel bar to have a couple drinks and discuss the trip.
We had been there for about an hour when the bartender comes over and asks me if I’d like a shot.
I said no thank you, and she said “are you sure? I think a stranger really wants to buy it for you”.
I said no!
I again stated that it was a kind offer but no thank you, as I didn’t want to take shots in front of my boss.
Apparently this really upset the guy and the bartender told me I should feel bad because apparently he was a regular and he “might never come back”.
She also said I could’ve just taken it because it was rude to turn it down.
Jeez…
I know I was already having a drink, but I thought a shot in front of the boss wouldn’t be a great look.
I really didn’t think I was in the wrong but I’m curious to know what others think.”
Here’s how Reddit users reacted.
One person shared their thoughts.
Another reader said she’s NTA.
This Reddit user sounded off.
Another individual offered some advice.
This person shared their thoughts…
I know I’d never accept a drink from a stranger!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.