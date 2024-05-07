May 7, 2024 at 11:31 am

A Stranger Wanted To Buy Her A Drink, But She Refused. Now She Feels Bad Because The Bartender Laid A Guilt Trip On Her.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/AITA/Unsplash/@llehotsky

Call me crazy, but I don’t think ANYONE should EVER accept a drink from a stranger in a bar.

It’s a bad idea!

But this woman got a bunch of grief for doing just that when she was out drinking.

Was she wrong?

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for refusing a shot at a hotel bar from a stranger?

“I (24f) was recently on a work trip in a city a few hours from my home.

On the last night of the trip my boss and a couple colleagues went down to the hotel bar to have a couple drinks and discuss the trip.

We had been there for about an hour when the bartender comes over and asks me if I’d like a shot.

I said no thank you, and she said “are you sure? I think a stranger really wants to buy it for you”.

I said no!

I again stated that it was a kind offer but no thank you, as I didn’t want to take shots in front of my boss.

Apparently this really upset the guy and the bartender told me I should feel bad because apparently he was a regular and he “might never come back”.

She also said I could’ve just taken it because it was rude to turn it down.

Jeez…

I know I was already having a drink, but I thought a shot in front of the boss wouldn’t be a great look.

I really didn’t think I was in the wrong but I’m curious to know what others think.”

Here’s how Reddit users reacted.

One person shared their thoughts.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another reader said she’s NTA.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This Reddit user sounded off.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another individual offered some advice.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This person shared their thoughts…

Source: Reddit/AITA

I know I’d never accept a drink from a stranger!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter