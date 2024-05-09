May 8, 2024 at 10:35 pm

‘Is that really too much to ask?’ – Waitress Said She Worked A Double Shift And Wasn’t Given A Free Meal

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@yoohooits.ariluu

I’ve worked at my fair share of restaurants in my life, and I never, EVER had to pay for a meal after I was done working for the day.

But I guess things have changed…

A server named Ari shared a video and talked to viewers about how things work at the restaurant where she’s employed.

Source: TikTok/@yoohooits.ariluu

In her video, Ari told viewers, “I’m working a double today and in my bright opinion, I think that anybody that’s scheduled to work a double shift should get a shift meal for free or shift snack.”

Source: TikTok/@yoohooits.ariluu

She said she gets free drinks at her job but added, “I don’t drink. I would prefer a shift meal, ya know?”

Ari’s caption reads, “Is that really too much to ask?”

Good question…

Source: TikTok/@yoohooits.ariluu

Check out her video.

@yoohooits.ariluu

Is that really too much to ask?😅 #serviceindustry #lunchbreakatwork #thinkingoutloud

♬ original sound – Ari Luu

Here’s how people reacted.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@yoohooits.ariluu

Another TikTokker spoke the truth.

Source: TikTok/@yoohooits.ariluu

And this viewer has an interesting idea…

Source: TikTok/@yoohooits.ariluu

That’s insane!

Give me a break (literally).

