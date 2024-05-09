‘Is that really too much to ask?’ – Waitress Said She Worked A Double Shift And Wasn’t Given A Free Meal
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve worked at my fair share of restaurants in my life, and I never, EVER had to pay for a meal after I was done working for the day.
But I guess things have changed…
A server named Ari shared a video and talked to viewers about how things work at the restaurant where she’s employed.
In her video, Ari told viewers, “I’m working a double today and in my bright opinion, I think that anybody that’s scheduled to work a double shift should get a shift meal for free or shift snack.”
She said she gets free drinks at her job but added, “I don’t drink. I would prefer a shift meal, ya know?”
Ari’s caption reads, “Is that really too much to ask?”
Good question…
Check out her video.
@yoohooits.ariluu
Is that really too much to ask?😅 #serviceindustry #lunchbreakatwork #thinkingoutloud
Here’s how people reacted.
That’s insane!
Give me a break (literally).
