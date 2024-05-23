Tenant Found Out Her Rent Was Being Raised by $500, So She Pretended To Be A New Tenant To See What Was Really Going On
by Matthew Gilligan
In case you haven’t been paying attention, rents are totally out of control right now.
After a young woman named Ora found out that her rent was being increased by $500 from $1,300 to $1,800, she decided to go undercover and see what was really going on…
Ora’s text overlay reads, “Calling my landlord to see if rent increased for everyone or just me as a long-term tenant.”
She recorded herself calling her landlord and posing as a potential new tenant.
In the video, she records herself as she contacts the building to inquire about the cost of a rental.
She asked the woman who answered the phone about two-bedroom apartments and the woman told her they cost between $1,525 and $1,875.
Ora asked, “How does it go from 15 to 18 hundred?” and the woman told her that the prices change depending on whether the apartment is an older or a newer model.
Ora said she found out rents were raised for all tenants in the building and said, “Now I know that it’s raised for everyone, but that’s ridiculous. That is way too much.”
She added, “Life is getting too expensive to even exist at this point.”
Let’s take a look at her video.
@oranotrita
Replying to @🥸 went undercover today to see why my rent went up from $1300 to $1800. Life is getting too expensive to even exist at this point. #housingcrisis #apartmentrent #callingmylanlord #rentincrease #economycrisis #journalism #thecostofliving #housingmarket2024 #apartmentliving
