Driver Who Was Five Days Late On Her Car Payment Ended Up Being Stranded After The Dealership Disabled Her Vehicle
This isn’t the first time I’ve heard about people getting stranded away from home because their car dealership decided to disable their vehicle for not paying on time.
This time it happened to a woman who shared her experience on TikTok.
She told viewers, “My car note isn’t even a week late it is due on the fourth of April, today is the 9th, I told them I’m gonna pay it this Friday not even a week late.”
She then added, “They cut my car off. And I’m at the gym right now, I’m at Planet Fitness, they cut my car off. I had to call them and tell them I’m not home I’m stuck, they were like okay we’ll…activate it so you can go home and then we’re gonna cut your car off when you get back home.”
The woman then said, “I don’t want to have a car that has the power to cut off my car and it’s not even a week late so I’m just…I’m finna give this car back, honestly.”
@legacy.jai
