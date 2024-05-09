May 9, 2024 at 2:38 pm

Driver Who Was Five Days Late On Her Car Payment Ended Up Being Stranded After The Dealership Disabled Her Vehicle

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@legacy.jai

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard about people getting stranded away from home because their car dealership decided to disable their vehicle for not paying on time.

This time it happened to a woman who shared her experience on TikTok.

Source: TikTok/@legacy.jai

She told viewers, “My car note isn’t even a week late it is due on the fourth of April, today is the 9th, I told them I’m gonna pay it this Friday not even a week late.”

She then added, “They cut my car off. And I’m at the gym right now, I’m at Planet Fitness, they cut my car off. I had to call them and tell them I’m not home I’m stuck, they were like okay we’ll…activate it so you can go home and then we’re gonna cut your car off when you get back home.”

Source: TikTok/@legacy.jai

The woman then said, “I don’t want to have a car that has the power to cut off my car and it’s not even a week late so I’m just…I’m finna give this car back, honestly.”

That’s too bad!

Source: TikTok/@legacy.jai

Check out what she had to say.

@legacy.jai

♬ original sound – Legacyyy

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person missed the boat…

Source: TikTok/@legacy.jai

Another TikTokker shared their philosophy.

Source: TikTok/@legacy.jai

And one person was perplexed by this.

Source: TikTok/@legacy.jai

Sucks to be her!

Bummer!

