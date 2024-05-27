Couple Usually Pays For Each Other’s Birthday Dinners, But When He Orders 8 Drinks On His Sober Girlfriend’s Credit Card, She Is Furious
by Ryan McCarthy
Social drinking is a part of American, if not human, culture. Going out to happy hour after your shift, or celebrating an accomplishment with a few beers at the bar? Perfect.
But when the person you’re with doesn’t drink at all, things can get a little tricky.
That being said, most people are fine with their partner having a few drinks, even if they don’t indulge themselves.
But that might not be true in all case, especially if your partner stays sober while you proceed to end up three sheets to the wind! Especially if they’re paying for it!
And unfortunately for this user, that’s exactly what happened when his girlfriend paid for his birthday dinner, only for him to order a grand total of 8 drinks on her card!
Was he in the wrong for drinking at his own birthday? Decide for yourself!
AITA for taking “advantage” of my gf?
My girlfriend and I have been together for 3 years. Since we started dating we have a tradition of paying for each other for dinner for our birthdays.
We don’t have a limit on how much that meal would cost.
My girlfriend doesn’t drink, she at most has a mock-tail or a sparking water.
I usually pay $100-150 for both of us for her birthday dinner. My birthday was 2 days ago and we went out.
For this birthday, however, OP wasn’t planning on skimping, for better or for worse!
I drink which my gf doesn’t like and she thinks it’s a waste of money. But it’s my birthday and she agreed to pay for everything.
I had 8 drinks and a steak and dessert at a steakhouse which cost about $200 and with her $70 meal it came to $310 with tips.
She didn’t say anything at the time but last night blew up at me for drinking so much money and expecting me to cover it.
But OP defended himself by saying it was his birthday…
I defended myself because it was technically unlimited and no I wasn’t drunk.
I have a pretty high tolerance so it’s not fair I can’t enjoy myself.
She is pretty frugal so she thinks it’s a crazy amount and that I was a jerk for leaving her with this high of a bill.
And further, that it wasn’t his fault his girlfriend wasn’t a drinker!
We agreed we would pay for each other’s meals and drinks and its not my fault she doesn’t normally get more than one drink and it’s nonalcoholic so it’s cheaper.
But she has been ignoring me and refusing to talk it out.
If she’s that upset I’ll reimburse her for my portion but then that’s the end of our “tradition”.
God Bless this poor girlfriend!
If you know your girlfriend doesn’t like you drinking, even if it’s your birthday, why would you order 8 DRINKS when you know she’ll be paying for them? OP sounds like a real prize.
Reddit said OP was definitely in the wrong, not for taking advantage of the deal, but for doing so in a way that he knew would specifically annoy his girlfriend.
Others thought OP already knew he had screwed up, and was just trying to ease his own guilty conscience.
This person said even OP did pettily end the tradition, it would probably be to her advantage anyway!
I’m still getting over buying 8 drinks for yourself at a sit down dinner.
And while your partner isn’t drinking at all?
That’s insane.
