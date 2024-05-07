Former McDonald’s Executive Chef Dishes On Why The Restaurant’s Salads Are More Expensive Than Its Burgers. – ‘You have to be very delicate with it.’
Mike Haracz is a former McDonald’s corporate chef and he’s well-known for his TikTok videos that give people an insider’s look at what goes on behind the scenes at the fast food behemoth.
In this video, Haracz went on the record to explain why salads were more expensive than burgers at Mickey D’s.
Haracz said customers didn’t buy enough salads at McDonald’s and that’s why they were pulled from menus.
He said, “The biggest reason is that salad doesn’t last long and by salad, we are talking about iceberg lettuce, romaine, leafy greens, and things of that nature.”
Haracz continued, “You can freeze beef, you can refrigerate beef, for self-life extension. The same trucks that transport beef also transport lettuce. You can’t compound it. You can’t crush it. You have to be very delicate with it, or it gets bruised, and people won’t buy it.”
He then added, “If it looks weird, even though is perfectly fine to eat, people just don’t want to buy it.”
As far as the meat goes, Haracz said, “You can use a variety of different portions of the animal that are ground so you don’t know what it looks like, you can mix fat content and things of that nature.”
