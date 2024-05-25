Her Brother Wants To Take Her Daughters On A Private Plane Trip As A Birthday Present, But She Won’t Allow It Because She Doesn’t Trust The Plane
by Matthew Gilligan
Okay, folks, it’s serious question time.
Would you go up in someone’s private plane for a joyride?
This mom definitely isn’t comfortable.
Let’s see what she had to say…
AITA for not letting my 11 and 13 yo daughters fly on a private plane?
“My youngest daughter recently had her birthday and turned 11 years old.
As a birthday gift my brother and his partner wanted to fly the girls to Alpine, Wyoming, for hiking and to play in the river.
They own their own small plane, my brother’s husband was a marine pilot and flying is now his hobby.
The trip is a little less than an hour by plane, so this would be a day trip for them.
Ummm, no.
The problem is I just don’t trust this plane… it’s so small, only 5 people fit in it and that includes the pilot.
That means either myself or my husband could go and my husband has been trying to persuade me since he LOVES planes and he’s telling me how safe it is.
Now what?
I think he just wants to go as a treat to himself, and he told me I just don’t want to let them go because I’m controlling.
We got into an argument over it and he’s very upset that I won’t even consider it.
Does that make me an ******* to be worried about this?”
Reddit users shared their thoughts.
One person said she’s acting like an *******.
This person agreed.
Another Reddit user had a different take.
This individual thinks she’s doing the right thing.
And this person shared their thoughts.
This one could go either way.
I’m sure her intentions are good.
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.