Her Husband Was Late for Dinner Yet Again, So She Decided To Cancel Their Night Out And Eat Without Him

AITA for cancelling dinner while my husband was at work?
My husband owns a coffee shop that usually closes at 10 PM but sometimes he would close it earlier if he wants to.
Tonight, my (24F) husband (25M) told me that we should eat out for dinner since we didn’t have food at home.
I said yes, and suggested that we go out around 9PM and told him I’ll put the kids to bed at 8PM with the house clean and everything.
He agreed, and by 8:30 both kids were already asleep and the house was clean.
I messaged him that I’m ready and if we could go now.
Hello…?
He said that he still has a customer, and I was fine with it and mentioned something about the food. However, he didn’t respond then 9:30 rolled around so I message him again. Nothing.
At this point I was STARVING and getting hangrier by the minute. I kept messaging and calling him but no response, I was getting upset because he does this all the time.
I would usually be fine but tonight I was hungry plus the kids woke up. I messaged him that I was going to just fry an egg and this dinner is over, he can eat out alone.
No, sir!
That’s when he started messaging me again telling me he was busy and he could just order me food, but I told him to forget it because I’m not going to starve myself again waiting for him.
He got upset and said that I should be more understanding because he was working but he does this so much that I don’t want to deal with it anymore.
AITA?
I’m not mad that we didn’t go out, it was the principal of just telling me if we were going to eat or not.
