Her Sister Asked Her What She Thought Of Her Baby’s Very Normal Name. She Didn’t Hold Back And Now It’s Caused A Rift.
by Matthew Gilligan
Honesty is the best policy, right?
Well…maybe not ALL THE TIME.
But some people are so brutally honest with family members that it can lead to hurt feelings.
Check out this woman’s story and see if you think she went too far…
AITA for being honest about disliking my nephew’s name?
“My sister gave birth to my nephew in January and she gave him a name that I dislike which is Philip.
The two of us have always been so so close and we always swore we would be honest with each other when asked. That has always been our relationship. We feel it keeps us close and stops hard feelings because if we don’t want to hear something we just don’t ask.
There has never been a time I didn’t want her honesty so I will ask her anything looking for an honest answer. My sister is a little more sensitive, which there’s nothing wrong with that but I get her not asking everything if she feels like it would hurt her feelings.
Her sister wanted the straight dope.
She asked me what I thought of the name because I was the only one who didn’t comment about loving the name, according to her. And I’m not saying every single person she meets compliments the name.
Just that those in her and her husband’s circle did. So 2/3 weeks after my nephew was born she asked me if I didn’t like his name. She said my reaction was very muted and it made her wonder.
So I was honest and told her I didn’t like the name but reassured her I love my nephew very much. She asked some more questions that I answered honestly and I was even open about names I would use for my future child when asked.
My sister made a joke that it was weird to find a topic we were so opposite on (our taste in names) but she was glad we had talked.
No big deal, right?
I didn’t think anything more of it and then a week and a half ago my sister’s husband made a sarcastic remark that he was surprised I would spend money on such a nice gift for my nephew (I ordered a custom blanket for him) that has his name on it when I don’t even like the name.
My sister told him to stop and apologized to me for his reaction. He grumbled and she grumbled back at him. Then he got me alone and told me I had made my sister cry when I told her I disliked my nephew’s name.
He asked me how I would like it if she said that to me and I told him I would expect her to be honest if she did dislike the name I pick for my future kids and I asked her the question. I said we don’t lie to each other and it’s been that way since we were kids.
He wasn’t letting her off easy.
He said he had no idea what kind of name I would like if I dislike Philip and if I dislike the middle name too but it takes a special kind of bad person to tell a new parent they dislike the name they chose for their kid. And he said I broke my sister’s heart which should make me so ashamed.
I spoke to my sister after that and apologized for upsetting her. She wanted to know where I learned it but answered herself before she finished the question.
She apologized to me and admitted she was upset but that she should have known better than to ask the question, that I didn’t go out of my way to give feedback on the name and she knows herself better than that.
She apologized for her husband again and told me not to listen. But then her husband reached out again and told me my sister is trying to spare my feelings.
AITA?”
Here’s how Reddit users reacted.
One person said they’re NTA.
Another individual agreed and had some advice.
This Reddit user wasn’t so sure…
Another individual also said they’re NTA.
And this person thinks they sort of acted like an *******.
All this for such a normal name?
First world problems, y’all!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.