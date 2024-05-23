Her Sister-In-Law Wants To Spend Mother’s Day With Her Daughter Instead Of Her Own Kids. She Said No, But Everyone Thinks She Should Lend Her Daughter Out.
The bond between a mother and her children is strong.
But what do you do when someone wants to take a special day, like Mother’s Day, and make it about them and your child? That’s what happened to this mom.
AITA for refusing to lend my daughter out to my SIL for a “mommy and me tea”?
I never really had a good relationship with my SIL Sheila. She has two boys with her husband, my hubby’s older brother.
Both of her sons are special needs. I think Sheila has always resented me for having only girls.
She is very feminine, likes to her hair and nails done, go out for girls nights and she doesn’t show much interest in her sons’ activities.
She’s always talked about how nice it would be to take her hypothetical daughter shopping or brunch instead of being home alone while Brandon takes the boys out to basketball games or fishing.
She adores my younger daughter because she’s at that age where she still loves ballerinas, princesses and anything pink and girly.
Over Easter, Sheila asked if my younger daughter wanted to come to a “mommy and me tea” for Mother’s Day.
I said no, because my hubby and I are already planning something for Mothers Day. And I want to spend it with my girls.
Sheila broke down and mumbled something about how she wanted to do something fun instead of being stuck at home with her sons.
I felt bad for her. Sheila loves going out to eat but can’t take Cooper or Teddy along because they can’t cope with being still or in loud places with lots of people around.
She and her husband haven’t gone out since Teddy was born and it’s hard to find a sitter.
At the same time, my daughter isn’t a doll to placate her “girl mom” wants.
I feel worse now because we had a family dinner last night and Sheila broke down crying when someone asked what she had planned for Mother’s Day and that she just wanted to do “normal mom things” for once.
This whole thing makes me feel nauseous. When I talked about it to work colleagues over lunch, they suggested that I let Sheila take my Kate to lunch anyway.
It will make her feel better, they said, and I’d be the asshole if I didn’t do something to help her.
This whole situation really skeeves me out. AITA if I don’t let my girls anywhere near my SIL with supervision, let alone.
Being a mom is tough, but this mom should stand her ground and spend Mother’s Day with her own children!
