Her Upstairs Neighbors Were So Loud That She Ended Up Reporting Them, But When She Found Out Their Under Intense Financial Strain She Feels Bad

by Chris Allen
Having an inconsiderate, rude neighbor can ruin your daily life, am I right?
It’s just one more thing to worry about, stacked on top of our busy demanding lives.
The stomping, or the loud dogs, or partying that just seeps into your day-to-day that you did not expect when you first moved in.
Well this is a story of a bit of revenge. Some comeuppance, if you will. And they want to kindly make sure they’re not in the wrong.
AITA for reporting my neighbors?
I’ve (26F) been living in this same apartment complex for about 5 years now. In the 5 years I’ve lived here I haven’t had any issues with any of my neighbors until recently.
A year ago a new couple moved in. Things started off rocky because they chose to move in at 12 a.m. on a weekday. Everyone in the apartment asked them to be quieter as they moved, but throughout the week they were super loud.
But zero abatement of their noisy ongoings.
More time passed and the noise didn’t stop. The guy stomps around, and the woman is constantly slamming drawers and screaming. They run the laundry past 2 a.m. Eventually, I asked them to be quieter. The apartment’s quiet hours are from 10 p.m. – 8 a.m.
I get laundry goes a little long, but 2 a.m.? I also asked that they be more courteous about their pets. It wasn’t fair that neighbors had to listen to their dogs howl and cat scream well past 1 a.m.
It sounds absolutely unlivable.
She understood his situation and even offered some potential solutions.
The guy immediately became defensive and said they’re animals and can’t help it. He works early and has to have his uniform clean. He went on about how he was a veteran and needed his animals. I told him because they were so loud I knew that they were home around 6 p.m. If they run the laundry around then they could easily do 2 loads that would finish around 11.
I also told him I get the pets help him, but he could train them to be better behaved. I also get up early, so having his pets act up and his laundry going past 12 was very disruptive. Suffice to say, we don’t get along.
The noise got even more invasive.
Recently, there’s been this loud sound, like an old engine or a generator. It starts around 11 and goes through the night. I slept in the living room for a while and figured it would stop soon. I was wrong. I went up to ask them about the sound, but the woman smirked and called her partner over.
He told me he purchased an AC and would not be turning it off. I said that was fine, but maybe he could move it or place something under it to muffle it. He slammed the door in my face, so I reported it to the property manager. Apparently this was the 5th complaint they had since moving in so they were fined $500.
Oh let’s all feel bad for these people.
Since then they made a point to tell me I have put them under insane financial strain. I feel bad, but I tried to talk to them. Should I feel bad? Am I the asshole?
Let’s see if anyone sided with these selfish neighbors.
Nope! Not one!
This person agreed that OP was extremely reasonable.
While this person said the complaints should probably keep getting piled up.
This person agreed, a lot of other people were upset as well.
One commenter wanted to remind that that $500 should be a lesson to those neighbors.
Sorry I’m not sorry.
