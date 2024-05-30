Wife Wants Her Recently-Widowed Sister And Her Kid to Move In With Them, But Hubby Pushes Back Because It’s Happening Too Fast
by Matthew Gilligan
Taking new people into your home is no small matter…
So I can see where the guy who wrote this story on Reddit is coming from.
But is he being too harsh?
Check out what he had to say and see what you think.
WIBTA If I Didn’t Let My Widowed SIL and Her Kid Live With Us?
“My (38m) SIL’s (idk, late 20s/early 30s F) husband passed a couple weeks ago.
SIL was a SAHM and didn’t have much left besides some inheritances that were left to her that still need to be settled.
This is a sad situation.
My wife has told me that she probably will have to sell the house due to a) They have no emergency fund and b) SIL dropped out to become a SAHM and has no income source of her own.
As sympathetic as I feel, moving her and another kid into our house, on top of our own two under 10 kids is a HUGE lifestyle change I’m not sure we’ll be able to take on. SIL’s kid is 4.
We do though have a vacant home (3bd/3ba) that we usually rent, but our last tenant moved out, so it’s just been existing for the past few months.
He had an idea…
I offered that they live there (about 45 minutes away from us) but my wife is persistent on them moving into OUR house since my sister needs a support system.
I’m open to help out, but I feel the case of moving in needs some more consideration.
WIBTA to just say no?”
That’s a tough situation…
But he did what he thought was right.
