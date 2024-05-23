Man Tries To Shame Enterprise Car Rental Employees, But It Backfires When They Stay Completely Calm And Make Him Look Foolish
by Chris Allen
Some people love to whip out their phone and publicly shame service employees when things aren’t going their way.
But a lot of younger people seem to know exactly what to do in those situations.
And keeping your cool is a BIG step #1.
Well this video highlights what trying to trap employees looks like, and how it can backfire.
The video starts off with him behind the camera saying,
“I brought an Infinity here, and I just wanted an Infinity because that’s what you had.”
He’s already worked up, but the guy behind the counter just stares straight ahead in full on zen mode.
Like channeling a YouTube TV commercial ad break, he is one with the whispering willow form.
He then starts calling out racism, even from…this other employee?
Clearly neither of the employees were taking this guy seriously, as frustrated as he was.
Then he accuses them saying,
“Him and this guy that’s walking away, they was just discussing ways not to give me the vehicle.”
Hmm…
Well they laughed.
Check out the gotcha attempt here:
@ateeey0uup
#foryoupage #enterprise #badcustomerservice #fypシ
Oh yeah no one sided with this guy.
This person said go away.
This commenter said why are we getting all worked up over an Infinity?
But really this person just nailed it right here.
Just admit you’re renting it for a date.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · car rental, enterprise, tiktok, top, video, viral