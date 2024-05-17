Neighbor Talks Loud Enough For Whole Neighborhood To Hear, So A Fellow Neighbor Uses A Leaf Blower To Make Her Take The Conversation Inside
by Ryan McCarthy
Some people just are not aware of how loud they are being.
Anyone who has lived in a dorm knows this to be true, and your noise-making niehgbors always inevitably choose the night before a final or a huge project is due to start hollering at 3 am!
And for some people, its not that they don’t realize how loud they’re being, its just that they plain and simple don’t care!
I once had a roommate that would make beats on a loudspeaker every night at 3 am, and to top it all off he would take therapy calls while we were all in the room!
But when this user had had enough of his neighbor talking loud enough for the whole neighborhood to hear, he found a hilarious way to make her take the hint to quiet down!
Check it out!
Leaf blower > porch drama
I live in a cul-de-sac in blue collar neighborhood.
Most anything that anyone says out front in anything more than regular conversation level is easily heard throughout the whole cul de sac.
Nonetheless, it’s pretty quiet most of the time.
At least it WAS pretty quiet, that is until OP’s new neighbor moved in!
A few years ago, a new girl moved in across the street who loves to hang out on her front porch and talk on the phone. And, holy crap, she is loud.
I’ve heard the same stories told to different people so many times. I know about this girl’s relationship with her parents, her therapist, her coworkers.
I know about all her damage and drama. I know that her mother used to give her enemas late into childhood and they tickled her bum and she thought it was normal until she was a teen.
I know this not from having conversations with her but from listening to her drone on for hours if I have the windows open on a nice day. And today was a nice day.
But after years of being forced to listen to her conversations, OP realized there was a simple fix for all of this!
Somewhere in the second hour of her front porch phone drama, while doing yard work, I had an epiphany.
I went down to the basement and dusted off the leaf blower that hasn’t gotten use since the last of the leaves fell months ago.
After only a few minutes of aimlessly blowing nothing in particular around my front yard, she gave up and took that conversation recounting the many wrongs of her workplace indoors.
Success.
I still can’t believe she was taking therapy calls out on her front porch.
That takes some SERIOUS guts!
I barely like having online Therapy when someone is in the same house as me, let alone the same room!
Reddit loved seeing her get a taste of her own medicine.
This user remembered a very public phone call.
Other people thought OP should start bringing up the phone calls.
Finally, this user gave her the benefit of the doubt.
I think I would start having my own equally loud conversations while she was on her porch, but my conversation would be about how loud and obnoxious my neighbor is on the phone!
