Neuroscientists Say This Is The Most Relaxing Song In The World
by Trisha Leigh
Between the state of the world, the prices of groceries, and you know…everything else, we could all use a little relaxing now and again.
If you’re struggling to get into chill mode, neuroscientists say this song has to be on your playlist.
Market research firm Mindlab International conducted a study of people completing difficult puzzles while their brain activity was monitored. Music was played while they attempted the puzzles as well.
When they did, one song proved to be more soothing than all the rest.
That song is “Weightless” by Marconi Union.
Marconi Union is an English ambient music band, and this particular song produced a 65% reduction in stress among the study participants.
It was 11% more effective than the other songs in reducing blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing speed.
The song was created in 2011 with the intention of relaxing listeners.
Music therapy is widely considered to be a natural defense against stress. That’s important, as stress leads to other major health issues that can seriously damage our brains and our bodies.
If you’re someone who prefers lyrics, the study also found that “Watermark” by Enya and “Pure Shores” by All Saints are also very good options.
Whatever you listen to, make sure to take some time to just sit back and enjoy the music.
You deserve it.
