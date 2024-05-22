She Found A Sick, Hungry Cat And No One Claimed It, So She Took It To The Shelter. Now Her Neighbor Is Angry She Gave Her Cat Away.
by Trisha Leigh
For animal lovers, it’s hard to see an animal outdoors in bad shape, with no one there who seems to care.
We try to do the right thing, and the bottom line is, not everyone deserves their pet.
This woman found a hungry, cold, and sick cat outdoors. So she did what anybody would do.
But then the problems started…
AITA for putting my neighbor’s cat up for adoption?
One morning a couple weekends ago when it was particularly freezing cold outside my husband and I heard a cat we’ve never seen before crying outside on our porch.
He was a very sweet and friendly guy. No collar and no claws, so this sweet little guy is also defenseless out there.
He had a bloody nose and wasn’t neutered and when we brought out a can of cat food (we have 3 cats already) he ran right up to us and started gobbling it down, so pretty hungry.
They took care of it for a few days while they looked for an owner.
We got him into a carrier and posted all over Nextdoor and the local FB page for lost/found animals, but after a couple days with no response we took him to the local animal rescue where it was discovered that in addition to not having a microchip, he had FeLV (feline leukemia) and FIV (Feline HIV).
When none came forward, they took it to the shelter where it was soon adopted, despite health issues.
Anywho, we would have adopted him except that we already have 3 cats and FeLV in particular is very contagious and deadly – statistically this cat only has about 3 years to live, best case scenario.
Well anyway he got adopted very quickly, which is awesome
Now her neighbor swears it’s her cat and the poster is a jerk.
Then like two days later we get a knock on our door and it’s our neighbor two doors down who says it’s her cat.
She has pictures to prove it so I’m pretty sure it’s her cat, but also she clearly took appalling care of him given his state.
AITA for taking him to the shelter?
I bet I know whose side Reddit is going to be on here (the cat’s, obvs).
The top comment says she did everything right.
The important thing is the cat is cared for now.
It’s not like she took it the next day.
Plenty of people are judging the owner.
They wonder what she was doing for a week.
This kitty definitely deserved better.
I hope he has a happy rest of his life.
