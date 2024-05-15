She Let Her Future Sister-In-Law Hear The Hard Truth About Her Relationship. Now Her Brother Says She Cost Him An Eighteen-Year Relationship.
by Trisha Leigh
I feel like we’ve all know that person, right?
The one who was in a long-term, committed relationship assuming that marriage would one day result.
AITA for putting a private conversation on loud speaker which cost my brother his 18 year relationship
To begin my brother Ben (39m fake name ) has been in a relationship with Abby(39 fake name) 18 years.
He’s promised her marriage and backed out more than once.
They’ve been engaged 8 years they’ve nearly gotten married 3 years ago but months before the wedding Ben chickened out.
They went to therapy and basically because our dad left us he has issues with commitment.
We thought over the last year he was finally gonna step up for Abby and be the partner she deserves.
He did seem a bit anxious leading up to the big day but assured everyone he was ok
This time, he did something really horrible.
Today they were meant to get married but as abby and us bridesmaids were about to enter the church Ben was nowhere to be found
Everyone tried to calm her down saying it was traffic or he probably had a monster hangover.
Well an hour passed, than two, than three and than after the four hour mark Abby said fuck she was going back to the hotel call her when he landed.
My family looked panicked and nervous trying to get through to Ben or the groomsmen who had not arrived yet
My other brothers and brother in laws (sister’s husband) went looking for him thinking he got hurt or arrested the night before
She finally found out where he was.
I went back to the hotel with a very broken looking Abby.
We drank and ate food for another hour before I got a text from my brother in law saying they found him in a bar and they were trying to talk him into GOING TO HIS OWN WEDDING.
My sister rang her husband and heard him in the background he was literally acting like a 5 year old who didn’t want to go to the doctor
Honestly guys I had enough at this stage he mess this girl about too long and frankly leading someone along for 18 years is just cruel
Enough was enough.
So he’s here’s were I maybe the a****** of the century.
I walked into Abby’s room and told her be quiet than I rang my brother in law put him on loud speaker and asked him what was going on than for him to put Ben on the phone.
The drunk fool started saying stuff like he didn’t think she was the one and he is only with her because they’ve been together to long and he is scared to be alone
I let her hear everything I won’t lie I felt like a monster when she started crying.
Abby than grabbed the phone told him he had one hour to get to the church or it was over for good
The ex-bride made the best possible decision for her.
Long story short Ben ended up at the Church 20 minutes later and Abby took off her dress than left the hotel alone
So he ended being left at the altar and she went on the honeymoon alone.
I’ve been disowned by everyone expect two siblings (sisters) and I had to get Abby’s maid of honour to collect my suitcase from outside the hotel (mom dumped out when she found out)
I’m the full blame for ruining their relationship and 98% of my family hates me
What does Reddit think? You know they’re going to tell us!
The top comment says this woman is the best friend imaginable.
This person says she should have done it al long time ago.
It had to be done.
It seems like her family is definitely enabling the brother!
She needed to hear it to believe it.
This girl is a hero, honestly.
Someone needed to set that poor woman free.
