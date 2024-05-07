She Lost A Debate About How To Price A Futon, So She Found A Satisfying Loophole And Didn’t Tell Her Husband About It
by Ashley Ashbee
I love being a solopreneur because I can price things exactly how I want and I can decide all the terms without any disagreement, except from the client. I own all the successes and failures in sales in my business. Total independence.
However, I’m super laid back and would probably go along with someone if they felt strongly about about a price or a term. That’s not what happened in this story.
Read on to see how selling a futon with a partner created some serious revenge thirst.
So, so petty. He thought he drove a hard bargain but years later my petty revenge still warms my heart.
I had bought a new king size bed frame and mattress and needed to get my queen size futon and its wooden bed frame out of there before the new stuff was delivered the next day. The futon and bed frame were clean and in “like new” condition so I was asking $250, a fraction of what it had cost me, and figured realistically I’d probably get $200 or $175.
Come on now, would you turn down this offer even if you knew it was too low? Probably.
A couple expressed interest and came over to take a look.
I told them the price was $250 but the husband decided to play hard ball and offered $50. I was p****** that he was wasting my time.
You agreed even though you didn’t actually agree. Why? There must be a reason.
It took awhile to get there and he was really obnoxious about it but we finally agreed on $150 and I stood back while he disassembled the frame and carried it all out.
Was the bedding in the photos? Does it say they’re buying a bed frame or a bed?
I was glad to get rid of the bed and for only $25 less than what I thought my lowest price would be, but what he didn’t know was that I had intended to throw in around $500 worth of bedding for free – all of the sheet sets, some still new in bag, and the mattress cover, to who ever bought the bed. I decided to keep it all, even though I didn’t have a bed to use them on any longer, just because he’d been such a jerk.
Wait a minute, you’re penalizing the buyer even though they hadn’t haggled to get the selling price? Why not get back at your husband?
Plus, I’d been planning to, but decided not to tell them about a couple of the bed’s idiosyncrasies. I didn’t tell them to be careful of the sharp corners of the frame that jutted out and needed to be covered.
Now you’re sounding like a sadist, my friend.
They’d find out for themselves that they’ll hit the sharp corners and end up with bruises every time they go by. And I didn’t tell them to watch out for the legs of the bed frame that were closer to the edge of the frame than you’d expect so that you constantly stub your toes unless you wrap the legs in towels.
It’s not satisfying to read of how you messed with the convenient party instead of the party that is actually responsible. Why would your husband care?
It’s years later and I still think, served him right.
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
We’ve got a comedian over here.
Why did I imagine this commenter cackling while writing this?
I can confirm that people who haggle for business services are the same! They think they’re being clever, but they’re really just cutting a corner and it will bite them later.
Wow, you folks really enjoy drama!
I am a total klutz and I cringe at the very mention of futons.
Maybe buying objects with multiple parts isn’t the best idea.
My toes hurt just reading this.
