She Panicked When She Saw A Man In The Movie Theater With A Backpack. Cinemark Says They No Longer Have A Policy To Search Bags.

It’s sad to say that you never know what’s going to happen these days when you go out in public.

And a woman named Danae posted a video on TikTok to express her concerns about what she witnessed when she went to a movie theater to catch a flick.

She said she became alarmed after she saw a man with a large backpack in the theater when she was catching a viewing of the film Imaginary.

Danae said, “As we’re sitting in our seats, I kind of noticed that the guy in front of me was behaving oddly. He just seemed kind of agitated, he was doing a lot of things with his hands; he was kind of hitting himself in the head. I noticed he had a big backpack sitting next to him. So at this point, I start to get uncomfortable.

Danae said she went to the theater lobby and talked to an employee, who told her that Cinemark workers are no longer allowed to check the bags of customers.

She was offered a refund and Danae said to viewers, “I’m not trying to leave I just don’t want to die. What happened to ‘see something say something’?”

She said that she went back to the theater to finish the movie and the strange man had already left.

Also my issue is not with him having a bag, i went to ask because if she had told me they checked backpacks i wouldve felt 100 percent safe. But allowing backpacks and not checking bags makes me extremely uncomfy. #fypシ #cinemark

And here’s what people had to say.

One viewer said this makes them nervous.

Another TikTok user had a weird experience in the theater.

And one person talked about the rules at AMC.

This would definitely have weirded me out.

It’s too bad no one could do something for her.

