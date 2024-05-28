Tesla Owner Demonstrates How He Makes Sure No One Steals His Plug While His Car Is Charging At A Public Charging Station
by Ryan McCarthy
Electric vehicles seem like the cutting edge of automotive technology, but if you’re anything like me, you might not be too clear on how they actually work.
For example, could I plug my Tesla into any outlet? Like right next to my toaster I could just plug my car into the kitchen wall?
And what happens if your car runs out of charge in the middle of nowhere? Are you just up the creek without a paddle?
Well TikTok user @tesla.flex is here to answer our pressing questions in his video about how he charges his car at a typical public charging station.
Check it out!
His video starts with a snazzy shot of his new Tesla Model Y, which he says is too new for a lot of public charging stations.
“Most public chargers still use the outdated J1772 standard, but soon the majority of automakers are using Tesla’s charging port.”
Side note, I’ve never seen a car that color! It’s like those galaxy patterns that were so popular in 2013.
But considering this was a public charging station, he needed to take some precautions to make sure his car stayed plugged in.
“We need some protection from the Karens. The Karen lock slides over the adapter, so that way someone can’t come by and unplug your Tesla.”
It’s like the rich people version of someone taking your clothes out of a dryer to put their own clothes in. Shameful!
But unfortunately for him, this wasn’t gonna be a quick stop!
“Because this is a free public charger, it’s gonna take a while because it has lower power.”
How long you ask? A little over 6 HOURS! Hopefully you’re not in a rush when your car needs a recharge!
Check out his video for yourself!
@tesla.flex
Public chargers are easy to use! And helpful in the cold weather #tesla #modely #teslatok #publiccharging
TikTok was absolutely floored at the 6 hour charging time!
And this user said that filling your gas takes no more than ten minutes!
But this user defended electric vehicles, saying a supercharger could get his car to max in less than half an hour!
Finally, this user wondered who was actually paying for the energy!
I just know my lazy behind would forget to charge my car each night!
Right now, these cars still seem like more trouble than they’re worth.
