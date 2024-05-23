May 23, 2024 at 1:33 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 789

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
See? Everyone gets these terms mixed up
Anti-physic remote control helicopter
Mail carrier is a genius of disguise
That smile
Why business and family don’t mix
Unusual escalator design
Trip to the Bolivian salt desert
How?
Grampa’s still got it
Ice-T drinking iced tea is just too meta
A fancy mechanical dining room
So…things didn’t go exactly as planned
When you’re your own cook
Bird’s-eye view of Naomi Campbell’s house
This is how you make pizza dough
Towing a house in the San Francisco Bay
Plastering a new pool
Joe King
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

How space junk is causing chaos back on earth
Woman Laments That Her Fellow Gen Z’ers Can’t Stop Using “Filler Words” When They Speak
What if dreaming is the whole point of sleep?
Oklahoma City plans to have the country’s tallest skyscraper
How Product Recommendations Broke Google
New Study Identifies A Predictor For Teens’ Future Happiness
Drake vs. everyone, explained
The Grueling Truth Of What It Takes To Make $100,000 A Year
A coffee roastery in Finland has launched an AI-generated blend. The results were surprising
15 People Share Inspiration That Changed Their Lives Forever

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

