The Shirk Report – Volume 790
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Only the fastest need apply
– Kids at heart
– Goodyear illuminated tires in 1961
– Big brother meets little sis for the first time
– The very secret Coca-Cola recipe is in this vault in Atlanta
– Duck makes spectacularly stompy landing
– A new pattern
– The dance of the baked goods
– Largest hydraulic excavator
– Taking a break on the set of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
– Grandma’s into cars
– Oil painting called “Summer Lemonade”
– Imagine finding a singular piece of delicious food that is as big as your body
– Always so snooty about it
– Royal cremation ceremony in Bali, Indonesia
– Ceremaic stove shot in infrared
– Pebble art
– Never know when you’ll need an emergency fish hook
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– What’s the Best Television Episode of All Time? People Spoke Up
– U.S. birth rate drops to record low, ending pandemic uptick
– How to Make a Kitchen Appliance Last As Long As Possible
– Great Barrier Reef’s worst bleaching leaves giant coral graveyard: ‘It looks as if it has been carpet bombed’
– The Biggest Regrets People Have In Their 30s
– New vivid images show why this is dubbed Mars’ ‘Inca City’
– The Forgotten River Phoenix Movie That Shows What He Could Have Been
– Why walking around with a heavy backpack on is the internet’s latest fitness trend
– T. rex was probably about as intelligent as a crocodile
– DoorDash Refused To Refund Customer
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
