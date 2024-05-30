May 30, 2024 at 1:26 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 790

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 790

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Only the fastest need apply
Kids at heart
Goodyear illuminated tires in 1961
Big brother meets little sis for the first time
The very secret Coca-Cola recipe is in this vault in Atlanta
Duck makes spectacularly stompy landing
A new pattern
The dance of the baked goods
Largest hydraulic excavator
Taking a break on the set of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Grandma’s into cars
Oil painting called “Summer Lemonade”
Imagine finding a singular piece of delicious food that is as big as your body
Always so snooty about it
Royal cremation ceremony in Bali, Indonesia
Ceremaic stove shot in infrared
Pebble art
Never know when you’ll need an emergency fish hook
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

What’s the Best Television Episode of All Time? People Spoke Up
U.S. birth rate drops to record low, ending pandemic uptick
How to Make a Kitchen Appliance Last As Long As Possible
Great Barrier Reef’s worst bleaching leaves giant coral graveyard: ‘It looks as if it has been carpet bombed’
The Biggest Regrets People Have In Their 30s
New vivid images show why this is dubbed Mars’ ‘Inca City’
The Forgotten River Phoenix Movie That Shows What He Could Have Been
Why walking around with a heavy backpack on is the internet’s latest fitness trend
T. rex was probably about as intelligent as a crocodile
DoorDash Refused To Refund Customer

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Report 790 The Shirk Report Volume 790

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter