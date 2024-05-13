Their Brother-In-Law Got Tired Of Scam Callers, So They Developed A Way To Get Them To Hang Up Immediately
How to make scammer/spammers stop calling you.
“A while back my brother-in-law was talking about messing with scam/spam calls and it inspired me to develop a way to get them to back off me and my phone number for a good long while.
What’s worse than a scammer/spammer calling your phone multiple times a day? Someone at your front door trying to convert you.
Might as well go along with it…
So every time an unknown caller popped up on my phone and I had nothing else to do like driving to an appointment, I’d pick up the phone and wait or press whatever buttons (safely) to get to a real person.
They’d start their spiel about being from some kind of fraud department and then, in my deepest southern accent(for effectiveness), I’d act surprised and then say “Now before we get started with this, have you accepted our lord and savior Jesus Christ into your soul?”
Nothing against Christians, I was raised Christian but regardless of religion, there’s nothing more uncomfortable than having a religion of any kind forced on you. 9 times out of 10, there’s a brief pause before they hang up on ME.
Two can play at that game!
In the rarer 1/10 case, they either try to play along or try to continue their script. If it’s the first, relentlessly bug them for their favorite psalm and how they plan to spread “the word” with their mighty communication powers. If the second, be relentless.
After all, you have to make sure you’re dealing with someone with true godly values!
Anyways, hope this fits here because laying on the guilt for that 1/10 that the sinners will pay in the fires of hell has usually been the absolute breaking point for a lot of them.
I genuinely think I’m now on their “do not call” list because I don’t think I’ve had the bizarre satisfaction of messing with any scam calls for at least 3-4 months now!”
