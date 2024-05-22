They Took A First-Class Upgrade Instead Of Giving It To Their Super-Tall Brother, But Now Their Family Members Are Mad At Them
AITA for not letting my 6’6″ brother have the free first class upgrade the airline gave me on our 12 hour flight?
“We are at the beginning of my dad’s retirement family trip.
He is paying for all of us to meet as a family in Hawaii for a week since he is retiring after working at the same company for 42 years.
There are six of us but my brother and I live in the same part of the country.
I guess it’s relevant to say I am 5’1″ and my brother is 6’6”.
I fly all the time for work and have quite a bit of status with the airline for which my dad bought our tickets.
This is what happened earlier today.
We were all boarded and ready to go when a flight attendant came up to me and whispered that they had a first class passenger not show up and they needed the coach seat to accommodate a standby passenger.
She said I had by far the most status of anyone on the plane so they were willing to move me to first class for free.
I was like oh yeah–and I took it in a heartbeat.
I told my brother I’d see him in 12 hours and let me know if he wanted any food or drink and I grabbed my stuff and moved.
Needless to say I had a nice flight.
When we landed and were waiting for our shuttle my brother was so upset but wouldn’t tell me what was going on.
He didn’t speak to me the whole shuttle ride.
We had a nice hello with the rest of the family but after I got down from my shower my mom took me aside and said what I did “was awful.”
I asked her what she was talking about and she said that I should have given my brother the seat.
I thought that would be the end of it but all 5 of my siblings and my parents are upset with me and the vacation is off to a very rough start.
I was trying to play with my niece and nephew in the lobby waiting for lunch and my sister said “no they only like to play with people who give a **** about their family–what were you thinking?”
I asked her if this was about the first class thing and she said “what do you think its about?”
I said that he never asked me to switch with him, she said “an ******* makes people beg, family members don’t.”
I’ve been by myself since brunch and not having much fun.
AITA?”
This seems like a totally over-the-top reaction.
It’s over and done!
