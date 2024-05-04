Mom Says Her Creepy Neighbor Cut A Hole In The Fence And Started Shouting At Her And Her Kids
by Chris Allen
Having bad neighbors has got to be one of the worst draws in the ‘living lottery’ you can get.
Whether it’s an apartment, shared living, or a home, a bad neighbor situation can turn your life sour in the blink of an eye.
One creepy neighbor is what mom Kelsey found herself posting about on TikTok.
She opens the video explaining that she and her young family just moved into this house, and they noticed something pretty quickly.
“So this man that lives next door created a hole right here.”
And she cuts to the part of the story where her son was having a tantrum while she was attending to her younger baby daughter.
Kind of a stressful time, right?
“He comes out of his house and is standing at the fence, like screaming at me.”
She explains that she couldn’t hear what he was even shouting.
But the whole thing just made her feel…WEIRD.
Just kinda feels sketchy to her.
Check out her full video here:
@kelseyraywilson
I dont know if i have anxiety or im just going crazy but i feel like this is really werid #weirdneighbors #help #mom
Now let’s check out how NO ONE was having any of this.
One person suggested a one way film to cover that up.
While another person recommended a bamboo fence covering.
One commenter noticed the taller part, and came to some conclusions…
Yeah not in my house/yard/pool.
Creeps and kids are a scary combination.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bad neighbor, creep, neighbor, neighbor fence, pool, tiktok, top, video, viral