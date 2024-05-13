Restaurant Manager Confronted Customers Who Tried to Leave Without Tipping, But Most People Aren’t On His Side
by Matthew Gilligan
I think people are going to be torn about this one…
A viral video on TikTok showed a restaurant manager confronting a group of customers who didn’t bother tipping their server even though they’d been at the establishment for a while playing pool and drinking beer.
The woman who posted the video wrote in the text overlay, “Dude this manager TRACKED DOWN this group of guys that tipped the waitress $0. He DID NOT let them leave without tipping haha.”
The manager can be heard saying to the customers, “In English it’s tipping in Espanol and Spanish it’s…so let’s say you get cerveza you pay for pool. Don’t forget her, you gotta give her a little bit. Comprende?”
The manager added, “Si, for her. But that right now is zero.”
He then said, “You gotta give her, you gotta give her some money man.”
The woman added more text overlay on the video and wrote, “He caught them before they left They had the pool table with drinks for HOURS and did not tip the waitress.”
The caption to the video reads, “A group of men not tipping the waitress after HOURS of beer and pool table time. Restaurant manager MADE SURE she was paid!”
And this is what viewers had to say.
Well, that’s one way to handle it…
I think it’s probably not the best way, though.
