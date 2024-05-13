May 13, 2024 at 6:21 pm

Shopper Confronted Grocery Store Employees After Finding A Credit Card Skimmer At The Checkout

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@keepityorkie

Now, this is SKETCHY.

I’ve heard quite a few stories lately about people discovering credit card skimmers on gas pumps, but this is a first…because a TikTokker named Yorkie showed what happened when he found a skimmer inside a grocery store.

Yorkie is seen confronting the workers at the store and he said, “Hey you guys, there’s a skimmer on here.”

He went back and forth with the employees who told him that he would have to pay for what he took off of the credit card reader.

Source: TikTok/@keepityorkie

Yorkie said to them, “This is how you take people’s money. Get their credit card information.”

He added, “This is how you get people’s credit card information the scammer will put this on, people will use their credit card, it will capture their credit card information and that’s what happens.”

Source: TikTok/@keepityorkie

The caption to Yorkie’s post reads, “Credit Card skimmer device found at supermarket Point Of Sale terminal. Be aware before you tap or skim your credit card. Don’t be a victim.”

The more you know…

Source: TikTok/@keepityorkie

Here’s the video.

@keepityorkie

Credit Card skimmer device found at supermarket Point Of Sale terminal. Be aware before you tap or skim your credit card. Don’t be a victim. skimmer, fraud, identitytheft,scam,#organizecrime#fyp#viral#ingenico#losangeles#public #protectyourself

♬ original sound – keepityorkie

Now let’s see how folks reacted.

This individual shared some inside info.

Source: TikTok/@keepityorkie

Another person said they knew about this…

Source: TikTok/@keepityorkie

And one viewers thinks the police need to get involved.

Source: TikTok/@keepityorkie

A lot of shady stuff going on out there…

Keep your eyes peeled!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter