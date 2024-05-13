Shopper Confronted Grocery Store Employees After Finding A Credit Card Skimmer At The Checkout
Now, this is SKETCHY.
I’ve heard quite a few stories lately about people discovering credit card skimmers on gas pumps, but this is a first…because a TikTokker named Yorkie showed what happened when he found a skimmer inside a grocery store.
Yorkie is seen confronting the workers at the store and he said, “Hey you guys, there’s a skimmer on here.”
He went back and forth with the employees who told him that he would have to pay for what he took off of the credit card reader.
Yorkie said to them, “This is how you take people’s money. Get their credit card information.”
He added, “This is how you get people’s credit card information the scammer will put this on, people will use their credit card, it will capture their credit card information and that’s what happens.”
The caption to Yorkie’s post reads, “Credit Card skimmer device found at supermarket Point Of Sale terminal. Be aware before you tap or skim your credit card. Don’t be a victim.”
The more you know…
Here’s the video.
@keepityorkie
Credit Card skimmer device found at supermarket Point Of Sale terminal. Be aware before you tap or skim your credit card. Don’t be a victim. skimmer, fraud, identitytheft,scam,#organizecrime#fyp#viral#ingenico#losangeles#public #protectyourself
Now let’s see how folks reacted.
A lot of shady stuff going on out there…
Keep your eyes peeled!
