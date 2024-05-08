Tenant Thinks His Landlord Was More Than Creepy, And Suspects Cameras Were Watching Him 24/7
by Laura Lynott
Not a day goes by it seems that a tenant isn’t complaining about a landlord and often, for very good reason.
That power dynamic can really go to some people’s heads.
And one tenant, @bautistud, went viral for his theory that a landlord was spying on him.
He told his followers: “I’m really curious if this has happened to anybody else, but I’m fully convinced that an old apartment had cameras installed in it by my landlord, and he used to use that info to like f**k with us.”
He explained how he’d never met his landlord in person and he found the property on Craigslist. He added that he looked around and the landlord left the keys for him, but he never met him!
He said the landlord claimed his mom was the property owner but he looked after the “business stuff.”
But then things got strange.
He said: “Every time we were home alone, the place had that f*****g undeniable feeling that we were being watched. You know, that instinctual feeling you feel in the pit of your stomach.”
He said his roommate had the same feeling. And he recalled putting his key on a keyring and then it later suddenly winding up on his bedside table!
One night he was home alone and in the shower when that feeling popped up.
He said: “I hear my front door open, shut and I hear steps coming up the stairs of my apartment. And I’m frozen because I know my roommate is for sure gone.
“And I was like, ‘Who the f**k is in my apartment?’ And the voice says, ‘I’m here to fix the light.’ And I was like, ‘There’s no light that needs to be fixed. Get the f**k out of my apartment.’”
He and his roommate moved out shortly after and years later he found out the landlord’s mother had passed away and he was in fact the actual landlord the whole time!
This sounds like a weird situation for any tenant!
